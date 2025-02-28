CNH Industrial Closes Partnership With FIEMG Lab To Boost Open Innovation in Minas Gerais

CNH's brands, Case IH, New Holland, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction, have teamed up with FIEMG Lab, an open innovation HUB between industrial-technology startups and industries in Brazil, to boost innovation in the Minas Gerais market. The partnership, made official in February, is another collaboration signed between the company and the Brazilian innovation community.

The agreement strengthens CNH's connection to more than 300 startups and 3000 professionals connected to FIEMG Lab. CNH believes in the open innovation model to generate value for the market.

"With this partnership, we expand our possibilities of contact with a very rich ecosystem that further strengthens our work to bring solutions, whether in the field of productivity, sustainability, technology or even management", highlights CNH's Innovation leader, Paulo Máximo.

FIEMG LAB is a pioneering initiative of the Euvaldo Lodi Institute (IEL), within the scope of the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (FIEMG). The organizations believe in the impactful relationship between startups and industries as agents for building a new, prosperous and abundant economy. With the purpose of accelerating the future of the industry to increase competitiveness, through open innovation with startups, FIEMG Lab enables economic development in the innovation ecosystem for entrepreneurs and industries.



from left to right: Paulo Máximo, director of Commercial Services and Operations Planning at CNH for Latin America; Mariana Yazbeck, manager of FIEMG Lab; and Grasielle Silva, CNH's Customer Experience Strategy manager for Latin America.

