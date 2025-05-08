CNH Industrial N.V.: Follow Live: CNH Investor Day 2025

Follow Live: CNH Investor Day 2025
- New Strategic Business Plan set to enhance product leadership and expand margins
- Live presentations from the NYSE start today at 9:00 am ET
- Register to follow the full event live here (https://app.webinar.net/v9Dg7AQ78o5)
Basildon, May 8, 2025
CNHlive today from the New York Stock Exchange.
Event presentations will commence at 9:00 am ET and proceed as follows:
|Opening Remarks
|Suzanne Heywood, Chair
|CNH Overview
|Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer
|Agriculture Products
|Scott Harris, President, North America
|Precision Technology
|Jay Schroeder, Chief Technology Officer
|Go-to-Market
|Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer
|Quality
|Chun Woytera, Chief Quality & Customer Advocacy Officer
|Construction
|Humayun Chishti, President, Construction
|Financial
|Jim Nickolas, Chief Financial Officer
|Closing Remarks with Q&A
|Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer
Today's presentation will be available from 8:00 am ET here: bit.ly/CNH_ID25.
A recording of the webcast will also be available at the same link within a few hours of the event's conclusion.
