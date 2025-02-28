SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including gas boilers, triathlon bicycles, wall sconces, window shades, baby loungers, high chairs, pajama sets and robes, and avalanche transceivers, among others.Triangle Tube's around 60,000 units of Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers are being recalled due to risk of Carbon Monoxide or CO poisoning, after two deaths were reported. Further, Canyon Bicycles USA called back Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles due to fall and injury hazards; Kichler Lighting recalled Wall Sconces citing risk of electric shock; and Allesin Blackout Roller Window Shades were called back due to strangulation and entanglement hazards and risk of serious injury or death.Further, Wayfair has called back Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers due to suffocation risk and fall hazard; Costway recalled Babyjoy high chairs due to entrapment and suffocation hazards; Forever 21 recalled children's pajamas, while P.J. Salvage recalled Pajama Sets and Robes, both due to burn hazard; and ARVA called back NEO BT PRO Avalanche Transceivers due to risk of loss of emergency transmission.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Triangle Tube's recall involves Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem wall-hung condensing gas boilers housed in a white metal box. In addition to the around 60,000 units sold in the U.S, about 7,500 were sold in Canada since 2011.According to the agency, the boilers can release carbon monoxide or CO due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a risk of serious injury or death.So far, Triangle Tube received two reports of death due to CO poisoning associated with the recalled boilers. In 2015, a 47-year-old woman died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige Solo 175 boiler, and in 2016, an 85-year-old man died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige SOLO TriMax 175 boiler following a repair.Triangle Tube has also received 25 reports of CO leaks from the recalled boilers.The boilers were manufactured in Belgium by Burnsen SA from December 2011 through April 2019, imported by Triangle Tube/Phase III Co. Inc., and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.Consumers with recalled boilers are urged to immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free boiler inspection and, if applicable, free installation of a new boiler ignition system.Canyon Bicycles USA Inc.'s recall involves about 1,400 units of Speedmax CF triathlon bicycle models R073 and R41 with V21 aerostems. The carbon fiber bikes were sold in black/red, black/blue, gray/orange, and red and black.They were manufactured in Taiwan and sold exclusively online on Canyon.com from May 2017 through July 2024 for between $4,000 and $5,000.The aerostem fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack or break, posing fall and injury hazards. However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product so far.Consumers are asked to contact a Canyon Authorized Service Partner to schedule a free repair.Kichler Lighting LLC's recall includes about 2,760 units of Ellerbeck Wall Sconces sold in the U.S., and about 215 units sold in Canada. The impacted model numbers were 43115BK, 43115NBR, 43115PN and 43115CLP.The roducts, manufactured in China, were sold at lighting showrooms nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Lowes.com from June 2023 through December 2024 for between $165 and $240.The agency noted that the wall sconce's electrical wires can become damaged at the adjustable joints, posing a risk of electric shock. But, no incidents or injuries were reported till date.Consumers are asked to contact the firm for a free replacement wall sconce.Allesin US Store Ltd. called back about 3,800 units of Allesin Blackout corded window shades. The roller shades were sold in white, gray and dark gray.They were made in China, and sold exclusively online on Amazon.com from September 2023 through September 2024 for between $29 and $58.The recalled window shades' long operating cords can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries so far.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled window coverings, cut their cord and contact Allesin to receive a full refund.Wayfair's recall involves about 1,555 units of tyle Life Eleven Baby Loungers, which include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle.Manufactured in China, the recalled loungers were sold online exclusively at Wayfair.com from June 2022 through September 2024 for between $34 and $144.According to the agency, the recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to contact Wayfair for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund.Goplus Corp., dba Costway, is calling back about 4,400 units of Babyjoy high chairs. The collapsible high chairs were sold in pink (model BB5656PI), beige (model BB5656BE) and gray (model BB5656GR),They were made in China and sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Costway.com and Shein.com from November 2022 through November 2024 for between $70 and $110.The recalled high chairs pose a fatal suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act. The high chair also poses a deadly entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it.But, no incidents or injuries were reported till date.Consumers are required to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Costway for a full refund.F21 OpCo LLC, dba Forever 21 has called back about 24,700 units of Children's Pajamas. In addition, about 80 were sold in Canada.The recall involves 20 different styles of Forever 21 children's pajamas: eight pant styles, three short styles and nine two-piece pajama set styles.The impacted products were manufactured in China, Hong Kong and Vietnam and sold exclusively at Forever 21 stores nationwide and online from November 2023 through November 2024 for between $5 and $40.The recalled pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children, but no issues were reported.Consumers can contact Forever 21 for a full refund.P.J. Salvage's recall involves about 9,400 units of Kids Checker Plush Short Sets, Fleece Pajama Sets, Smiley Plush Robes and Tie Dye Plush Sets.Manufactured in China, they were sold at Nordstrom Rack stores nationwide and online from June 2024 through November 2024 for between about $20 and $27.The recalled children's pajama sets and robes violate the flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children, but no incidents or injuries were reported so far.Consumers are asked to immediately take the recalled pajamas and robes away from children.Nic Impex ARVA Corp. has called back about 1,067 units of NEO BT PRO Avalanche Transceivers. The transceivers are black plastic with an LCD screen below a red mark button. The affected beacons have serial numbers NBP00052-1027 to NBP00287-1127 and NB00300-1127 to NB11675-0329.The recalled products were manufactured in France and sold at Winter outdoor sporting goods and ski and snowboard stores nationwide and online at arva-equipment.com, backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2022 through January 2025 for about $430.According to the agency, a fuse within the avalanche transceiver can be defective and cause power to drain from the battery, posing a risk of loss of emergency communication which could result in serious injury or death.But, no incidents or injuries were reported so far.Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled device and contact NIC IMPEX ARVA CORP. for a free inspection and repair.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX