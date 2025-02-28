CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH announces Global Leadership Team change

CNH announces Global Leadership Team change

Basildon, February 28, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) today announces a key leadership transition in its Human Resources function. Effective May 1, 2025, Francesco Tutino will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), joining the Company's Global Leadership Team (GLT). His future base will be at the Company's North American headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.

Mr. Tutino will succeed our current CHRO Kelly Manley who after 20 years of dedicated service to CNH, and previously with sister company Stellantis, will transition out of the organization.

Mr. Tutino has extensive experience across multinationals, leading HR organizations to support strategic business targets. He has notably served with CNH and subsequently with its sister company Iveco Group for over 10 years. He was most recently Group Chief HR & Organization Officer at Prysmian, a global cable solutions provider. Prior to this he was Chief Human Resources and IT Officer at Iveco Group. He began his career in HR with Thales Alenia Space, followed by roles of increasing responsibility with DENSO Thermal Systems from 2006 - 2012.

"On behalf of everyone at CNH, I want to extend our sincere thanks to Kelly Manley for her contributions. Under her leadership, which began as Chief Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Transformation Officer, and then in early 2024 as CHRO, the Company established a strong and cohesive culture, made progress on its sustainability commitments and achieved key operational targets. In Francesco Tutino we have a highly experienced and tenacious leader with a strong vision for HR. I look forward to working with him to execute this next chapter for CNH and deliver ever greater results for our people, our most valuable asset," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Email: mediarelations@cnh.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnh.com

Attachment