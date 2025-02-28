Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.: Quisitive Shareholders Approve Acquisition by H.I.G. Capital

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS; OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "Shareholders") approved the special resolution authorizing the proposed acquisition of Quisitive by an affiliate of funds managed by H.I.G. Capital, LLC pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 98.55% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the special meeting (the "Meeting") to consider the Arrangement, and (ii) 98.29% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting other than the votes attached to shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. A total of 223,102,791 votes were cast by Shareholders, representing approximately 80.50% of the votes attached to all the outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date of the Meeting.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Shareholders will receive cash consideration of C$0.57 for each share held (the "Consideration"), other than those shares held by the "rollover shareholders" that are being exchanged for share consideration. Further details regarding the Arrangement, including information regarding payment of the Consideration, can be found in the Company's management information circular dated January 28, 2025 (the "Circular"). The Circular and accompanying letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com. Registered Shareholders who have not already done so must complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s) / DRS advice(s) representing their shares and any other required documents and instruments, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Letter of Transmittal.

Quisitive will seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on March 4, 2025. The Arrangement is expected to close on or about March 11, 2025, provided all the customary closing conditions set forth in the agreement governing the Arrangement are satisfied or waived.

About Quisitive

Quisitive is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. The Company focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

