Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Announces December 31, 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 28, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC")) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Quarter Ended December, 2024 Financial Highlights

On December 10, the Company announced that it had completed first trials for the production of lithium carbonate from brines sourced in Chile in conjunction with CleanTech Lithium ("CTL") and Conductive Energy Inc. ("CE"). CTL produced lithium brine eluate from their facilities in Chile and delivered these lithium rich brines to CE's operational site in Chicago, Illinois, USA. CE and FWTC then successfully processed the eluate brine to lithium carbonate using CE's chemical conversion technology and FWTC's proprietary process for high strength brine concentration.

Management Commentary

C. Howie Honeyman, Forward Water's CEO and President said, ""The results of the lithium brine processing trial, in conjunction with our partners Conductive Energy and Clean Tech lithium, demonstrates the clear utility of FWTC's forward osmosis process at scale to produce battery grade lithium carbonate. We are excited to be part of Clean Tech Lithium's vision of a long term sustainable and cost-effective lithium brine processing."

Statement of Comprehensive Loss

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Cash Flows

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

519-333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding expansion and uptake of the Company's technology and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally (including the imposition of tariffs that impact the Company's business); unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

