BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NIO Inc. (NIO) said it delivered 13,192 vehicles in February 2025, representing an increase of 62.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 9,143 vehicles from the Company's premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,049 vehicles from the Company's family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 as of February 28, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX