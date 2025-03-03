WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Little Leaf Farms is recalling a specific lot code of its Southwest Salad Kits citing the potential presence of undeclared fish and wheat, known allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recalled Southwest Salad Kit comes in individual clamshell with lot number 050011 as the first six digits and Enjoy By Date of 03/08/2025.The affected product was produced during a single run on February 19, 2025, resulting in one pallet of 96 cases, with 576 individual clamshells.As per Little Leaf Farms, fewer than 20 individual Southwest Salad Kits were incorrectly assembled during this run.The impacted product was distributed to the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The Southwest Salad Kits were distributed between February 20 and February 22 to retail stores including Ahold USA Freetown, Kilduff, Stew Leonard's, Associated Grocers of New England, Shapiro Produce, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc (Hatfield).The recall was initiated after receiving one consumer complaint noting incorrect ingredients. However, no injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or fish may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.Consumers with the potentially affected Southwest Salad Kits are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or immediately dispose of them.In similar recalls, Washington-based LPK1 in late February called back around 303 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen of fish or anchovies.Further, in February, ZB Importing LLC recalled Ulker Brand snack products due to undeclared wheat, egg, and/or milk, while Kedake Inc recalled its Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks due to undeclared Sesame, Soy, Wheat, and certain food coloring agents.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX