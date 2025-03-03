Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in cellular IoT technology, proudly unveils its third-generation low-power semiconductor solution, which consists of two new advanced chips added to Sequans' flagship Calliope and Monarch IoT product families. By enabling a seamless transition from 4G low-speed modem categories to 5G eRedCap, these chips address the longevity challenges faced by most IoT applications. Additionally, they feature a significant leap in innovation, delivering major enhancements in power consumption, integration, and cost efficiency. The development of these chips benefits from the French 2030 grant awarded to Sequans in 2024 by the French government.

Calliope 3: Building on the success of the leading Calliope 2 Cat 1bis solution, Calliope 3 adds 5G NR eRedCap to LTE Cat 1bis, offering longevity with improved data rates and robust connectivity. This makes the Calliope product line an ideal solution for IoT applications requiring reliable and cost-effective connectivity, including fleet management, wearables, and security devices.

Monarch 3: Completing the best-in-class LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 solution, Monarch 3 adds 5G NR eRedCap to LTE-M, providing longevity and ultra-low power efficiency for a wide range of cellular LPWA applications. The Monarch product line is designed to meet the growing demand in industries such as smart metering, healthcare, and asset tracking.

Users of Calliope 2 (LTE Cat 1bis) and Monarch 2 (LTE-M/NB-IoT) now have a clear roadmap to manage their transition to 5G NR eRedCap. Calliope 3 and Monarch 3 modules will be footprint and software compatible with Calliope 2 and Monarch 2 modules. Sequans plans to begin providing samples to customers in 2026.

"We are excited to introduce our new generation of cellular IoT semiconductors at Mobile World Congress 2025," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "With the support of 5G eRedCap and enhanced performance, these new chips demonstrate our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our customers with the most advanced and efficient cellular connectivity addressing their specific IoT needs."

"As network operators plan their migration from 4G to 5G, it is critical to have 5G eRedCap semiconductors purpose-built for the IoT to achieve the cost and power efficiency needed for IoT applications," said Dan Shey, VP at ABI Research. "Offering products that enable a seamless transition of IoT applications from 4G to 5G eRedCap is extremely important so IoT application designers can develop future-proof products."

Sequans is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2025 from March 3rd to March 6th in Hall 5, Stand 5E61. Attendees are invited to visit and learn more about these new cutting-edge technologies.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com

