QIAGEN files lawsuit against bioMérieux with German Unified Patent Court to protect key innovations in its QuantiFERON technology

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus plays a critical role in fighting the spread of TB worldwide

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it has filed a complaint against bioMérieux S.A. (EPA: BIM) for patent infringement, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the scientific advancements behind its proprietary QuantiFERON technology.

The complaint, filed in the Local Division of the Court of First Instance of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Duesseldorf, Germany, concerns European Patent EP 2 276 883 B2. This patent, which is one of many held by QIAGEN protecting the QuantiFERON technology, covers important innovations in QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus that is used worldwide for TB detection.

"Protecting our intellectual property is essential to ensuring continued innovation in infectious disease diagnostics," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "QuantiFERON has transformed latent tuberculosis testing, and we will always take the necessary legal steps to defend our proprietary technologies against infringement."

This legal action follows QIAGEN's recent success in defending another QuantiFERON-related patent against an invalidity challenge by SD Biosensor in Germany, further demonstrating the strength of QIAGEN's patent portfolio.

As a leader in molecular diagnostics, QIAGEN continues to defend its intellectual property to ensure that investments in innovation remain secure and that customers worldwide have access to trusted, high-quality testing solutions.

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus) is widely recommended by leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for identifying individuals at risk of developing active TB. Unlike traditional skin tests, QFT-Plus provides more reliable and objective results, supporting global TB control efforts.

Latent TB infection occurs when the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria remains dormant in the body without causing symptoms. While not contagious, latent TB can progress to active TB, which is a major public health concern. Effective screening and treatment of latent TB are critical for preventing the spread of tuberculosis worldwide.

For more information about QuantiFERON technology and QIAGEN's commitment to TB diagnostics, visit https://www.qiagen.com/us/applications/tb-management.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN's products, development timelines, marketing and or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, collaborations and operating results such as expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies), variability in operating results and allocations between customer classes, commercial development for our products to customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare, changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancements; fluctuating demand for QIAGEN's products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other "force majeure" events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a comprehensive overview of risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250302561465/en/

Contacts:

Contacts QIAGEN:

Investor Relations

John Gilardi, +49 2103 29 11711

Domenica Martorana, +49 2103 29 11244

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer, +49 2103 29 11826

Lisa Specht, +49 2103 29 14181

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com