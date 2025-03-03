Arcadis awarded lead design role for QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project

State-of-the-art design supports the long-term health and well-being of Nova Scotia, Canada's growing community

HALIFAX, NS , March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), as part of the Plenary PCL Health consortium, is proud to advance its role as lead designer for the transformative QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project, the largest healthcare infrastructure project ever undertaken in Atlantic Canada. The project represents a pivotal component of Nova Scotia, Canada's QEII Health Sciences Centre's redevelopment, with the upcoming work set to guide the project through its complete design, construction, and occupancy over the course of six years.

David Wood, Healthcare Principal, and Project Director at Arcadis, said, "Delivering a modern and sustainable healthcare facility inside an active hospital campus is a complex endeavor requiring collaboration, attention to detail, and creativity. Arcadis is proud of the progress made to date and excited about designing a facility that addresses the needs of current patients and staff while building the hospital of the future."

The 1.2M sq. ft. state-of-the-art acute care facility will usher in a new era of healthcare delivery in the province and will feature 216 inpatient beds,16 cutting-edge operating theatres, a new intensive care unit, and a larger emergency department. Designed and constructed on the existing site, the new facility will seamlessly integrate with the current hospital's facilities. The project will minimize disruptions to ongoing hospital operations while addressing the province's critical healthcare needs by replacing aging infrastructure and enhancing access to care.

Juud Tempelman, Global President, Places at Arcadis, said, "As a world leader in healthcare architecture and design, the QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project reflects Arcadis' global expertise in developing forward-thinking environments designed to enhance patient care. From digital innovation to sustainable design, we are excited to help create a facility that is built with the present and the future in mind."

Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, this project reflects a commitment to the values of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. By celebrating the hospital's community presence and vision, the facility will improve access to quality care while providing people-focused healing environments that enhance patient and staff experiences.

Optimizing site utilization, creating a rational growth pattern, and increasing urban connectivity with the surrounding community are all features focused on strengthening the health and wellness attributes of the project. The emphasis on these ideals, sustainability features, and high-performance design will create a welcoming and contemporary workplace for healthcare professionals and greatly enhance the experience for patients.



Arcadis serves as the Lead Architect and Consultant, overseeing all design deliverables, including architecture, clinical planning, interior design, BIM services, and landscape architecture.

Key Milestones:

Spring 2024: Site preparation, including rock removal and infrastructure enhancements.

Fall 2024: Opening of the new entrance to the existing emergency department.

2025-2031: Construction of the acute care tower progresses, culminating in project completion.

The QEII Halifax Infirmary Expansion Project symbolizes the Province of Nova Scotia's dedication to the improvement and expansion of local healthcare access and infrastructure through high sustainability and design standards.

