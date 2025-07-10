Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis' shareholders appoint Robert Swaak to the Supervisory Board

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Arcadis' shareholders appoint Robert Swaak to the Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 10 July 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company in delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, confirms that its shareholders appointed Robert Swaak to the company's Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Robert Swaak will serve a four-year term, continuing through the 2029 annual General Meeting. He will join the Audit and Risk Committee, the Sustainability Committee, and the Remuneration Committee, and will succeed Deanna Goodwin as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee upon her retirement in 2026.

Michiel Lap, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "We are pleased to welcome Robert Swaak to the Supervisory Board of Arcadis. With his proven leadership in both corporate and financial sectors, he is well-suited to succeed Deanna Goodwin when she retires. Robert's commitment to client-centricity and sustainability aligns perfectly with Arcadis' mission to improve quality of life through sustainable solutions for natural and built assets."

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 35,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues for 2024. www.arcadis.com?

Attachment

  • 250710 Arcadis 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54ed4050-7f44-4f3f-815a-555fedbff522)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
