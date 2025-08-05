Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 21:19
41,880 Euro
+0,19 % +0,080
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,78041,96007:42
41,84042,02007:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 07:10 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis nominates Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Arcadis nominates Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Amsterdam, 5 August 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions, today announces that its Supervisory Board has nominated Simon Crowe for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board, succeeding Virginie Duperat-Vergne, who left Arcadis on 31 May 2025.

The Supervisory Board will propose Simon's appointment as CFO and member of the Executive Board at an extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 30 September 2025.

Simon is a proven Group CFO with more than 30 years of experience leading finance functions in both NYSE-listed and private equity-backed businesses. He has operated across Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa, and has a strong track record of delivering value through strategic growth, operational efficiency, M&A execution, a private equity exit and a successful NYSE Initial Public Offering.

Most recently, Simon served as CFO at Wood Mackenzie, a global provider of data and analytics solutions for the energy, renewables, and natural resources sectors. Prior to that, he was CFO at ERM, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the business, orchestrating the execution and integration of over a dozen acquisitions, driving sustained double-digit annual growth, and supporting its sale from OMERS & AIMCo to KKR in a landmark transaction valued at approximately 20x EBITDA.

Earlier in his career, Simon held the role of Group CFO at Acergy managing a $5 billion global business and overseeing the complex finance integration following its merger with Subsea7. He began his career at Rhône Poulenc and subsequently held senior finance roles at National Power, Aquila, Transocean and GasLog LNG. Simon holds British nationality and a degree in Physics from the University of Liverpool.

Simon will join Arcadis on 15 September as CFO Nominee for the interim period leading up to the EGM.

Alan Brookes, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadis, commented:

"Simon will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team at Arcadis. His transparent leadership style and strong track record make him a great fit for our business. With deep commercial and financial insight, and international experience across consulting, infrastructure, and energy, Simon brings the capabilities we need to align our financial strategy with our global ambitions and support our continued growth. I also want to thank Willem Baars for providing continuity and leadership as interim CFO during this important transition."

Michiel Lap, Chairman of the Arcadis Supervisory Board, added:

"After a thorough search and selection process, we are very pleased to nominate Simon as our new CFO. He has worked in our industry, and brings significant global controlling, corporate finance and capital markets experience, as well as a track record of creating long term value. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Willem Baars for stepping in as interim CFO and fulfilling this role with such competence."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch
Mobile: +31 6 15376020
E-mail: christine.disch@arcadis.com

Chris Wiggan
Mobile: +44 7966 404889
E-mail: chris.wiggan@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Taking design, engineering, architecture and consultancy to the next level, we use data-driven insights to co-create environments that reflect our clients' business and stakeholder needs. With over 35,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate resilience, energy security and diversification, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

Attachment

  • 250805 Arcadis nominates Simon Crowe as new CFO and member of the Executive Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da63252c-95d8-4348-96f8-cd4af321a7c9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.