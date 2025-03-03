LHYFE: Implementation of a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

Nantes (France) - 3 March 2025 - 7:30 am - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, ended its liquidity contract ongoing since 4 September 2023 with Oddo BHF and announces having appointed Rothschild Martin Maurel to implement a liquidity contract, starting on 3 March 2025 for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the applicable regulations, including decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

Before the termination, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

94,474 Lhyfe shares

172,126.73 euros

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

This contract will be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 or at the request of Lhyfe for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by Lhyfe.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by Lhyfe, or at any time by Rothschild Martin Maurel subject to one month' notice.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and had 201 employees at end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

