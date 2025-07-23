LHYFE: Lhyfe raises EUR 2.5m through bonds in the first successful crowdfunding campaign for the green hydrogen production sector

Lhyfe is paving the way for crowdfunding in the green hydrogen sector by inviting the general public to support the development of its production sites.

Lhyfe's initiative allows the general public to finance the decarbonisation of mobility and industry, while contributing to the energy sovereignty of local areas and their re-industrialisation.

First campaign of its kind in green hydrogen production in Europe, with the participation of nearly 1,200 citizen investors and investment amounts ranging from €300 to €75,000 - a strong signal of public confidence in the sector.



Nantes (France), 23 July 2025 - 7:30 am - Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of mobility and industry, announces the successful completion of his first crowdfunding campaign on the Lita.co platform.

The campaign, launched in May, made it possible for the general public to invest in four of Lhyfe's sites in France and Germany. This is a first for Lhyfe, but also for the renewable green hydrogen production sector, responding to the growing popularity among the general public of this accessible format for investing and taking action. The initiative aimed at promoting a collective effort with respect to the energy transition.

Nearly 1,200 people took part in the fundraising campaign, investing amounts ranging from €300 to €75,000, for a total of €2.5m raised through bonds. The average amount raised in Lita fundraising campaigns is typically around €0.5m, with an average of around 320 investors - these indicators were exceeded by Lhyfe, reflecting the success of this crowdfunding operation.

This funding by the general public, through the emerging model of crowdfunding, comes in addition to the €53m project financing agreement signed in April 2025 with financial partners and also covering these four sites.

Matthieu Guesné, founder and CEO of Lhyfe: "We would like to extend our warmest thanks to all those who took part in this initiative. Every day, our 200 employees work to decarbonise our society and to ensure the energy sovereignty and re-industrialisation of our regions. In doing this, we are creating jobs and business - we are delighted to involve the general public in this dynamic. We believe that it is important for citizens to have the opportunity to become involved in the development of this new, clean energy source, produced in the local area, for the local area. Together, we are laying the foundations for a more sustainable society. Thank you for your commitment!"

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 199 staff at the end of 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

