Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 20:58
3,275 Euro
+0,92 % +0,030
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1803,26019:55
3,1903,25019:37
Actusnews Wire
05.08.2025 18:23 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 July 2025

Nantes (France) - 5 August 2025 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 July 2025, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2025/07/3147,990,348Theoretical
voting rights		80,926,495
Exercisable
voting rights1		80,894,645

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 July 2025, 31 850 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects seek to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonizing entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 199 staff at the end of 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yplrYZVvaJjJlmqeZZeXZmJrm5yTw2GbbWWXlWRwacidnJplxmeVl53JZnJkmW5s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93496-2025.07.31-lhyfe-cp-actions-ddv-31072025-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.