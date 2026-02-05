LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 January 2026

Nantes (France) - 5 February 2026 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 January 2026, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2026/01/31
|48,113,844
|Theoretical
voting rights
|81,014,992
|Exercisable
voting rights1
|80,965,292
1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 January 2026, 49,700 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.
