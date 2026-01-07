LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2025

Nantes - 7 January 2020 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:
- Number of shares: 26,500 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 408,798 euros in cash
Over the 2nd semester of 2025, the following transactions were executed:
|Buy side
|153,956 shares
|471,527.88 euros
|3,175 transactions
|Sell side
|178,072 shares
|560,620.61 euros
|2,661 transactions
As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 50,616 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 319,705 euros
As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, on 3 mars 2025:
- Number of shares: 94,474 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 172,127 euros in cash
Contacts
|Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com
|Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
06 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
|Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Appendix
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|DATE
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|01/07/2025
|2
|46
|151.39
|28
|2 634
|8 776.49
|02/07/2025
|31
|712
|2 359.57
|27
|2 484
|8 306.50
|03/07/2025
|17
|505
|1 679.13
|32
|2 009
|6 744.21
|04/07/2025
|8
|232
|773.95
|33
|3 784
|12 710.46
|07/07/2025
|15
|225
|767.03
|62
|6 485
|22 113.85
|08/07/2025
|17
|790
|2 755.52
|64
|3 682
|12 905.41
|09/07/2025
|46
|1 257
|4 326.59
|23
|2 605
|9 026.33
|10/07/2025
|15
|374
|1 294.41
|21
|1 493
|5 200.12
|11/07/2025
|22
|684
|2 351.59
|1
|4
|13.82
|14/07/2025
|35
|1 105
|3 730.48
|10
|466
|1 581.14
|15/07/2025
|36
|1 902
|6 377.41
|11
|1 049
|3 573.94
|16/07/2025
|41
|1 592
|5 290.22
|21
|1 353
|4 528.49
|17/07/2025
|23
|624
|2 052.96
|26
|740
|2 449.40
|18/07/2025
|28
|700
|2 310.70
|19
|999
|3 330.67
|21/07/2025
|18
|577
|1 902.37
|6
|154
|507.58
|22/07/2025
|41
|1 229
|3 967.21
|7
|61
|195.81
|23/07/2025
|62
|854
|2 736.22
|23
|1 393
|4 496.60
|24/07/2025
|37
|1 264
|4 034.69
|17
|1 777
|5 725.49
|25/07/2025
|53
|2 063
|6 504.64
|16
|1 699
|5 384.13
|28/07/2025
|27
|956
|3 060.16
|36
|1 686
|5 519.96
|29/07/2025
|15
|640
|2 065.92
|46
|2 390
|7 753.16
|30/07/2025
|39
|1 655
|5 315.86
|9
|455
|1 500.59
|31/07/2025
|17
|1 050
|3 358.95
|11
|400
|1 292.40
|01/08/2025
|20
|1 055
|3 372.84
|2
|179
|573.87
|04/08/2025
|21
|1 198
|3 861.15
|28
|1 554
|5 003.88
|05/08/2025
|12
|630
|2 025.45
|0
|0
|0
|06/08/2025
|20
|2 500
|8 007.50
|0
|0
|0
|07/08/2025
|16
|1 881
|6 021.08
|13
|881
|2 820.08
|08/08/2025
|10
|725
|2 319.28
|9
|1 000
|3 198.00
|11/08/2025
|4
|72
|230.54
|11
|1 089
|3 486.98
|12/08/2025
|7
|412
|1 317.16
|8
|511
|1 636.22
|13/08/2025
|7
|292
|932.94
|15
|491
|1 572.67
|14/08/2025
|9
|197
|627.45
|2
|154
|493.57
|15/08/2025
|17
|263
|840.02
|14
|553
|1 770.71
|18/08/2025
|10
|103
|330.42
|40
|2 613
|8 447.83
|19/08/2025
|9
|192
|625.54
|30
|1 678
|5 495.45
|20/08/2025
|6
|169
|553.31
|27
|1 589
|5 207.15
|21/08/2025
|26
|1 713
|5 469.61
|14
|640
|2 061.44
|22/08/2025
|6
|375
|1 215.00
|50
|1 861
|6 022.20
|25/08/2025
|2
|100
|326.00
|28
|1 612
|5 259.96
|26/08/2025
|42
|1 333
|4 264.27
|8
|198
|629.64
|27/08/2025
|15
|403
|1 270.66
|15
|883
|2 799.11
|28/08/2025
|15
|402
|1 271.93
|27
|775
|2 469.93
|29/08/2025
|20
|500
|1 580.00
|1
|167
|534.40
|01/09/2025
|6
|95
|298.78
|15
|830
|2 630.27
|02/09/2025
|7
|111
|350.21
|12
|690
|2 194.89
|03/09/2025
|50
|1 873
|5 855.00
|18
|346
|1 080.90
|04/09/2025
|38
|2 311
|7 214.94
|5
|211
|662.75
|05/09/2025
|36
|1 914
|5 858.75
|2
|64
|198.72
|08/09/2025
|19
|2 259
|6 786.04
|19
|1 859
|5 580.72
|09/09/2025
|11
|167
|498.16
|30
|1 933
|5 810.60
|10/09/2025
|9
|341
|1 014.48
|18
|954
|2 856.28
|11/09/2025
|59
|1 135
|3 363.01
|14
|861
|2 565.78
|12/09/2025
|4
|42
|124.19
|4
|332
|986.04
|15/09/2025
|15
|625
|1 838.13
|9
|340
|1 002.32
|16/09/2025
|14
|815
|2 384.69
|1
|25
|73.13
|17/09/2025
|25
|1 452
|4 231.13
|5
|82
|240.10
|18/09/2025
|13
|413
|1 201.42
|34
|2 274
|6 678.74
|19/09/2025
|20
|1 444
|4 242.47
|12
|621
|1 826.98
|22/09/2025
|20
|975
|2 925.98
|54
|3 421
|10 444.31
|23/09/2025
|40
|1 656
|5 251.18
|35
|3 647
|11 633.93
|24/09/2025
|1
|100
|321.50
|67
|4 171
|13 326.35
|25/09/2025
|11
|434
|1 392.71
|32
|1 692
|5 468.54
|26/09/2025
|5
|280
|926.80
|59
|4 674
|15 657.90
|29/09/2025
|67
|5 651
|18 846.09
|38
|3 253
|11 014.66
|30/09/2025
|88
|2 397
|7 735.12
|25
|2 397
|8 017.97
|01/10/2025
|92
|4 061
|12 771.85
|51
|4 061
|12 804.33
|02/10/2025
|63
|1 027
|3 331.59
|70
|3 216
|10 246.18
|03/10/2025
|24
|947
|3 019.04
|3
|583
|1 855.69
|06/10/2025
|16
|419
|1 322.36
|27
|912
|2 918.40
|07/10/2025
|64
|3 310
|10 409.95
|30
|1 492
|4 693.83
|08/10/2025
|31
|1 893
|5 766.08
|12
|700
|2 124.50
|09/10/2025
|11
|619
|1 876.81
|20
|1 021
|3 128.34
|10/10/2025
|44
|2 518
|7 528.82
|12
|559
|1 680.91
|13/10/2025
|13
|678
|2 015.02
|20
|908
|2 711.29
|14/10/2025
|27
|1 066
|3 136.17
|24
|903
|2 694.55
|15/10/2025
|12
|996
|2 971.07
|51
|7 984
|24 175.55
|16/10/2025
|10
|2 059
|6 201.71
|38
|5 162
|15 769.91
|17/10/2025
|6
|269
|816.68
|23
|1 486
|4 541.22
|20/10/2025
|22
|974
|2 944.40
|38
|1 435
|4 426.98
|21/10/2025
|29
|1 986
|5 993.75
|16
|1 020
|3 118.14
|22/10/2025
|2
|231
|708.25
|77
|2 827
|8 625.18
|23/10/2025
|13
|565
|1 716.47
|19
|1 599
|4 864.16
|24/10/2025
|21
|799
|2 425.76
|19
|1 455
|4 495.95
|27/10/2025
|23
|1 241
|3 757.75
|31
|1 350
|4 118.85
|28/10/2025
|5
|667
|2 041.69
|19
|1 419
|4 379.03
|29/10/2025
|15
|744
|2 281.85
|9
|1 066
|3 296.07
|30/10/2025
|32
|1 316
|3 982.22
|10
|510
|1 561.11
|31/10/2025
|13
|728
|2 196.38
|30
|3 495
|10 631.79
|03/11/2025
|53
|3 036
|9 193.01
|38
|2 500
|7 835.00
|04/11/2025
|76
|2 694
|7 702.15
|32
|2 680
|7 675.52
|05/11/2025
|20
|690
|1 979.61
|47
|2 940
|8 508.36
|06/11/2025
|11
|994
|2 903.47
|37
|2 894
|8 441.80
|07/11/2025
|58
|3 108
|9 215.22
|9
|1 208
|3 597.42
|10/11/2025
|43
|2 262
|7 116.25
|15
|588
|1 862.20
|11/11/2025
|28
|1 936
|5 980.30
|23
|1 193
|3 730.51
|12/11/2025
|6
|333
|1 014.65
|11
|612
|1 877.00
|13/11/2025
|10
|535
|1 668.13
|17
|2 021
|6 323.71
|14/11/2025
|29
|1 974
|6 012.80
|22
|630
|1 905.75
|17/11/2025
|35
|2 218
|6 638.47
|4
|214
|644.35
|18/11/2025
|51
|1 215
|3 585.47
|3
|274
|815.70
|19/11/2025
|22
|306
|903.31
|20
|1 340
|3 998.56
|20/11/2025
|16
|467
|1 388.86
|23
|788
|2 361.64
|21/11/2025
|18
|251
|754.00
|1
|37
|110.82
|24/11/2025
|1
|77
|230.62
|2
|200
|600.00
|25/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|4
|244
|736.64
|26/11/2025
|6
|524
|1 566.24
|0
|0
|0
|27/11/2025
|5
|571
|1 704.44
|1
|29
|86.86
|28/11/2025
|13
|928
|2 765.44
|52
|520
|1 548.56
|01/12/2025
|19
|933
|2 781.27
|26
|583
|1 742.00
|02/12/2025
|19
|383
|1 140.96
|5
|282
|842.05
|03/12/2025
|2
|72
|215.64
|6
|1 020
|3 056.94
|04/12/2025
|12
|1 250
|3 741.25
|36
|1 560
|4 678.44
|05/12/2025
|15
|1 402
|4 203.20
|7
|450
|1 347.75
|08/12/2025
|20
|1 826
|5 430.52
|3
|378
|1 117.37
|09/12/2025
|2
|260
|770.90
|5
|337
|998.87
|10/12/2025
|32
|1 839
|5 437.92
|7
|762
|2 244.85
|11/12/2025
|11
|735
|2 167.52
|10
|635
|1 876.43
|12/12/2025
|86
|2 958
|8 646.23
|6
|1 258
|3 664.55
|15/12/2025
|53
|3 820
|10 944.30
|11
|516
|1 493.30
|16/12/2025
|40
|2 104
|5 903.82
|5
|419
|1 178.23
|17/12/2025
|46
|2 215
|6 226.37
|1
|4
|11.36
|18/12/2025
|20
|2 390
|6 591.62
|6
|890
|2 447.50
|19/12/2025
|67
|3 324
|9 642.92
|55
|3 943
|11 261.21
|22/12/2025
|38
|2 749
|8 216.76
|35
|4 630
|13 894.63
|23/12/2025
|27
|2 085
|6 165.35
|14
|631
|1 879.12
|24/12/2025
|30
|3 120
|8 879.52
|0
|0
|0
|29/12/2025
|18
|1 769
|4 979.74
|6
|280
|817.60
|30/12/2025
|21
|2 360
|6 544.28
|8
|512
|1 474.56
|31/12/2025
|11
|1 089
|3 069.89
|0
|0
|0
