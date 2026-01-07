Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2025

Nantes - 7 January 2020 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

  • Number of shares: 26,500 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 408,798 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2025, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side153,956 shares471,527.88 euros3,175 transactions
Sell side178,072 shares560,620.61 euros2,661 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 50,616 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 319,705 euros

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, on 3 mars 2025:

  • Number of shares: 94,474 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 172,127 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 196 staff at the end of June 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
06 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDESELL SIDE
DATENumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
01/07/2025246151.39282 6348 776.49
02/07/2025317122 359.57272 4848 306.50
03/07/2025175051 679.13322 0096 744.21
04/07/20258232773.95333 78412 710.46
07/07/202515225767.03626 48522 113.85
08/07/2025177902 755.52643 68212 905.41
09/07/2025461 2574 326.59232 6059 026.33
10/07/2025153741 294.41211 4935 200.12
11/07/2025226842 351.591413.82
14/07/2025351 1053 730.48104661 581.14
15/07/2025361 9026 377.41111 0493 573.94
16/07/2025411 5925 290.22211 3534 528.49
17/07/2025236242 052.96267402 449.40
18/07/2025287002 310.70199993 330.67
21/07/2025185771 902.376154507.58
22/07/2025411 2293 967.21761195.81
23/07/2025628542 736.22231 3934 496.60
24/07/2025371 2644 034.69171 7775 725.49
25/07/2025532 0636 504.64161 6995 384.13
28/07/2025279563 060.16361 6865 519.96
29/07/2025156402 065.92462 3907 753.16
30/07/2025391 6555 315.8694551 500.59
31/07/2025171 0503 358.95114001 292.40
01/08/2025201 0553 372.842179573.87
04/08/2025211 1983 861.15281 5545 003.88
05/08/2025126302 025.45000
06/08/2025202 5008 007.50000
07/08/2025161 8816 021.08138812 820.08
08/08/2025107252 319.2891 0003 198.00
11/08/2025472230.54111 0893 486.98
12/08/202574121 317.1685111 636.22
13/08/20257292932.94154911 572.67
14/08/20259197627.452154493.57
15/08/202517263840.02145531 770.71
18/08/202510103330.42402 6138 447.83
19/08/20259192625.54301 6785 495.45
20/08/20256169553.31271 5895 207.15
21/08/2025 261 7135 469.61146402 061.44
22/08/202563751 215.00501 8616 022.20
25/08/20252100326.00281 6125 259.96
26/08/2025421 3334 264.278198629.64
27/08/2025154031 270.66158832 799.11
28/08/2025154021 271.93277752 469.93
29/08/2025205001 580.001167534.40
01/09/2025695298.78158302 630.27
02/09/20257111350.21126902 194.89
03/09/2025501 8735 855.00183461 080.90
04/09/2025382 3117 214.945211662.75
05/09/2025361 9145 858.75264198.72
08/09/2025192 2596 786.04191 8595 580.72
09/09/202511167498.16301 9335 810.60
10/09/202593411 014.48189542 856.28
11/09/2025591 1353 363.01148612 565.78
12/09/2025442124.194332986.04
15/09/2025156251 838.1393401 002.32
16/09/2025148152 384.6912573.13
17/09/2025251 4524 231.13582240.10
18/09/2025134131 201.42342 2746 678.74
19/09/2025201 4444 242.47126211 826.98
22/09/2025209752 925.98543 42110 444.31
23/09/2025401 6565 251.18353 64711 633.93
24/09/20251100321.50674 17113 326.35
25/09/2025114341 392.71321 6925 468.54
26/09/20255280926.80594 67415 657.90
29/09/2025675 65118 846.09383 25311 014.66
30/09/2025882 3977 735.12252 3978 017.97
01/10/2025924 06112 771.85514 06112 804.33
02/10/2025631 0273 331.59703 21610 246.18
03/10/2025249473 019.0435831 855.69
06/10/2025164191 322.36279122 918.40
07/10/2025643 31010 409.95301 4924 693.83
08/10/2025311 8935 766.08127002 124.50
09/10/2025116191 876.81201 0213 128.34
10/10/2025442 5187 528.82125591 680.91
13/10/2025136782 015.02209082 711.29
14/10/2025271 0663 136.17249032 694.55
15/10/2025129962 971.07517 98424 175.55
16/10/2025102 0596 201.71385 16215 769.91
17/10/20256269816.68231 4864 541.22
20/10/2025229742 944.40381 4354 426.98
21/10/2025291 9865 993.75161 0203 118.14
22/10/20252231708.25772 8278 625.18
23/10/2025135651 716.47191 5994 864.16
24/10/2025217992 425.76191 4554 495.95
27/10/2025231 2413 757.75311 3504 118.85
28/10/202556672 041.69191 4194 379.03
29/10/2025157442 281.8591 0663 296.07
30/10/2025321 3163 982.22105101 561.11
31/10/2025137282 196.38303 49510 631.79
03/11/2025533 0369 193.01382 5007 835.00
04/11/2025762 6947 702.15322 6807 675.52
05/11/2025206901 979.61472 9408 508.36
06/11/2025119942 903.47372 8948 441.80
07/11/2025583 1089 215.2291 2083 597.42
10/11/2025432 2627 116.25155881 862.20
11/11/2025281 9365 980.30231 1933 730.51
12/11/202563331 014.65116121 877.00
13/11/2025105351 668.13172 0216 323.71
14/11/2025291 9746 012.80226301 905.75
17/11/2025352 2186 638.474214644.35
18/11/2025511 2153 585.473274815.70
19/11/202522306903.31201 3403 998.56
20/11/2025164671 388.86237882 361.64
21/11/202518251754.00137110.82
24/11/2025177230.622200600.00
25/11/20250004244736.64
26/11/202565241 566.24000
27/11/202555711 704.4412986.86
28/11/2025139282 765.44525201 548.56
01/12/2025199332 781.27265831 742.00
02/12/2025193831 140.965282842.05
03/12/2025272215.6461 0203 056.94
04/12/2025121 2503 741.25361 5604 678.44
05/12/2025151 4024 203.2074501 347.75
08/12/2025201 8265 430.5233781 117.37
09/12/20252260770.905337998.87
10/12/2025321 8395 437.9277622 244.85
11/12/2025117352 167.52106351 876.43
12/12/2025862 9588 646.2361 2583 664.55
15/12/2025533 82010 944.30115161 493.30
16/12/2025402 1045 903.8254191 178.23
17/12/2025462 2156 226.371411.36
18/12/2025202 3906 591.6268902 447.50
19/12/2025673 3249 642.92553 94311 261.21
22/12/2025382 7498 216.76354 63013 894.63
23/12/2025272 0856 165.35146311 879.12
24/12/2025303 1208 879.52000
29/12/2025181 7694 979.746280817.60
30/12/2025212 3606 544.2885121 474.56
31/12/2025111 0893 069.89000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xp1tkZtuZpfHmGmcaZtsamJjb25llZGcaZKZyGpxk5ebbmyWyGtobZiWZnJmnWZu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95818-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-31222025_en_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
