LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2025

Nantes - 7 January 2020 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

Number of shares: 26,500 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 408,798 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2025, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 153,956 shares 471,527.88 euros 3,175 transactions Sell side 178,072 shares 560,620.61 euros 2,661 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 50,616 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 319,705 euros

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, on 3 mars 2025:

Number of shares: 94,474 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 172,127 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 196 staff at the end of June 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR 01/07/2025 2 46 151.39 28 2 634 8 776.49 02/07/2025 31 712 2 359.57 27 2 484 8 306.50 03/07/2025 17 505 1 679.13 32 2 009 6 744.21 04/07/2025 8 232 773.95 33 3 784 12 710.46 07/07/2025 15 225 767.03 62 6 485 22 113.85 08/07/2025 17 790 2 755.52 64 3 682 12 905.41 09/07/2025 46 1 257 4 326.59 23 2 605 9 026.33 10/07/2025 15 374 1 294.41 21 1 493 5 200.12 11/07/2025 22 684 2 351.59 1 4 13.82 14/07/2025 35 1 105 3 730.48 10 466 1 581.14 15/07/2025 36 1 902 6 377.41 11 1 049 3 573.94 16/07/2025 41 1 592 5 290.22 21 1 353 4 528.49 17/07/2025 23 624 2 052.96 26 740 2 449.40 18/07/2025 28 700 2 310.70 19 999 3 330.67 21/07/2025 18 577 1 902.37 6 154 507.58 22/07/2025 41 1 229 3 967.21 7 61 195.81 23/07/2025 62 854 2 736.22 23 1 393 4 496.60 24/07/2025 37 1 264 4 034.69 17 1 777 5 725.49 25/07/2025 53 2 063 6 504.64 16 1 699 5 384.13 28/07/2025 27 956 3 060.16 36 1 686 5 519.96 29/07/2025 15 640 2 065.92 46 2 390 7 753.16 30/07/2025 39 1 655 5 315.86 9 455 1 500.59 31/07/2025 17 1 050 3 358.95 11 400 1 292.40 01/08/2025 20 1 055 3 372.84 2 179 573.87 04/08/2025 21 1 198 3 861.15 28 1 554 5 003.88 05/08/2025 12 630 2 025.45 0 0 0 06/08/2025 20 2 500 8 007.50 0 0 0 07/08/2025 16 1 881 6 021.08 13 881 2 820.08 08/08/2025 10 725 2 319.28 9 1 000 3 198.00 11/08/2025 4 72 230.54 11 1 089 3 486.98 12/08/2025 7 412 1 317.16 8 511 1 636.22 13/08/2025 7 292 932.94 15 491 1 572.67 14/08/2025 9 197 627.45 2 154 493.57 15/08/2025 17 263 840.02 14 553 1 770.71 18/08/2025 10 103 330.42 40 2 613 8 447.83 19/08/2025 9 192 625.54 30 1 678 5 495.45 20/08/2025 6 169 553.31 27 1 589 5 207.15 21/08/2025 26 1 713 5 469.61 14 640 2 061.44 22/08/2025 6 375 1 215.00 50 1 861 6 022.20 25/08/2025 2 100 326.00 28 1 612 5 259.96 26/08/2025 42 1 333 4 264.27 8 198 629.64 27/08/2025 15 403 1 270.66 15 883 2 799.11 28/08/2025 15 402 1 271.93 27 775 2 469.93 29/08/2025 20 500 1 580.00 1 167 534.40 01/09/2025 6 95 298.78 15 830 2 630.27 02/09/2025 7 111 350.21 12 690 2 194.89 03/09/2025 50 1 873 5 855.00 18 346 1 080.90 04/09/2025 38 2 311 7 214.94 5 211 662.75 05/09/2025 36 1 914 5 858.75 2 64 198.72 08/09/2025 19 2 259 6 786.04 19 1 859 5 580.72 09/09/2025 11 167 498.16 30 1 933 5 810.60 10/09/2025 9 341 1 014.48 18 954 2 856.28 11/09/2025 59 1 135 3 363.01 14 861 2 565.78 12/09/2025 4 42 124.19 4 332 986.04 15/09/2025 15 625 1 838.13 9 340 1 002.32 16/09/2025 14 815 2 384.69 1 25 73.13 17/09/2025 25 1 452 4 231.13 5 82 240.10 18/09/2025 13 413 1 201.42 34 2 274 6 678.74 19/09/2025 20 1 444 4 242.47 12 621 1 826.98 22/09/2025 20 975 2 925.98 54 3 421 10 444.31 23/09/2025 40 1 656 5 251.18 35 3 647 11 633.93 24/09/2025 1 100 321.50 67 4 171 13 326.35 25/09/2025 11 434 1 392.71 32 1 692 5 468.54 26/09/2025 5 280 926.80 59 4 674 15 657.90 29/09/2025 67 5 651 18 846.09 38 3 253 11 014.66 30/09/2025 88 2 397 7 735.12 25 2 397 8 017.97 01/10/2025 92 4 061 12 771.85 51 4 061 12 804.33 02/10/2025 63 1 027 3 331.59 70 3 216 10 246.18 03/10/2025 24 947 3 019.04 3 583 1 855.69 06/10/2025 16 419 1 322.36 27 912 2 918.40 07/10/2025 64 3 310 10 409.95 30 1 492 4 693.83 08/10/2025 31 1 893 5 766.08 12 700 2 124.50 09/10/2025 11 619 1 876.81 20 1 021 3 128.34 10/10/2025 44 2 518 7 528.82 12 559 1 680.91 13/10/2025 13 678 2 015.02 20 908 2 711.29 14/10/2025 27 1 066 3 136.17 24 903 2 694.55 15/10/2025 12 996 2 971.07 51 7 984 24 175.55 16/10/2025 10 2 059 6 201.71 38 5 162 15 769.91 17/10/2025 6 269 816.68 23 1 486 4 541.22 20/10/2025 22 974 2 944.40 38 1 435 4 426.98 21/10/2025 29 1 986 5 993.75 16 1 020 3 118.14 22/10/2025 2 231 708.25 77 2 827 8 625.18 23/10/2025 13 565 1 716.47 19 1 599 4 864.16 24/10/2025 21 799 2 425.76 19 1 455 4 495.95 27/10/2025 23 1 241 3 757.75 31 1 350 4 118.85 28/10/2025 5 667 2 041.69 19 1 419 4 379.03 29/10/2025 15 744 2 281.85 9 1 066 3 296.07 30/10/2025 32 1 316 3 982.22 10 510 1 561.11 31/10/2025 13 728 2 196.38 30 3 495 10 631.79 03/11/2025 53 3 036 9 193.01 38 2 500 7 835.00 04/11/2025 76 2 694 7 702.15 32 2 680 7 675.52 05/11/2025 20 690 1 979.61 47 2 940 8 508.36 06/11/2025 11 994 2 903.47 37 2 894 8 441.80 07/11/2025 58 3 108 9 215.22 9 1 208 3 597.42 10/11/2025 43 2 262 7 116.25 15 588 1 862.20 11/11/2025 28 1 936 5 980.30 23 1 193 3 730.51 12/11/2025 6 333 1 014.65 11 612 1 877.00 13/11/2025 10 535 1 668.13 17 2 021 6 323.71 14/11/2025 29 1 974 6 012.80 22 630 1 905.75 17/11/2025 35 2 218 6 638.47 4 214 644.35 18/11/2025 51 1 215 3 585.47 3 274 815.70 19/11/2025 22 306 903.31 20 1 340 3 998.56 20/11/2025 16 467 1 388.86 23 788 2 361.64 21/11/2025 18 251 754.00 1 37 110.82 24/11/2025 1 77 230.62 2 200 600.00 25/11/2025 0 0 0 4 244 736.64 26/11/2025 6 524 1 566.24 0 0 0 27/11/2025 5 571 1 704.44 1 29 86.86 28/11/2025 13 928 2 765.44 52 520 1 548.56 01/12/2025 19 933 2 781.27 26 583 1 742.00 02/12/2025 19 383 1 140.96 5 282 842.05 03/12/2025 2 72 215.64 6 1 020 3 056.94 04/12/2025 12 1 250 3 741.25 36 1 560 4 678.44 05/12/2025 15 1 402 4 203.20 7 450 1 347.75 08/12/2025 20 1 826 5 430.52 3 378 1 117.37 09/12/2025 2 260 770.90 5 337 998.87 10/12/2025 32 1 839 5 437.92 7 762 2 244.85 11/12/2025 11 735 2 167.52 10 635 1 876.43 12/12/2025 86 2 958 8 646.23 6 1 258 3 664.55 15/12/2025 53 3 820 10 944.30 11 516 1 493.30 16/12/2025 40 2 104 5 903.82 5 419 1 178.23 17/12/2025 46 2 215 6 226.37 1 4 11.36 18/12/2025 20 2 390 6 591.62 6 890 2 447.50 19/12/2025 67 3 324 9 642.92 55 3 943 11 261.21 22/12/2025 38 2 749 8 216.76 35 4 630 13 894.63 23/12/2025 27 2 085 6 165.35 14 631 1 879.12 24/12/2025 30 3 120 8 879.52 0 0 0 29/12/2025 18 1 769 4 979.74 6 280 817.60 30/12/2025 21 2 360 6 544.28 8 512 1 474.56 31/12/2025 11 1 089 3 069.89 0 0 0

