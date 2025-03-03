BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the Eurozone and mortgage approvals from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer price figures are due from Turkey. Inflation is forecast to ease to 39.9 percent in February from 42.12 percent in January.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases Spain's manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the index to rise to 51.3 in February from 50.9 in January.At 3.45 am ET, Italy's HCOB manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is expected to rise to 46.6 in February from 46.3 in the previous month.At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 45.5 in February, unchanged from the flash estimate.At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the index rose to 46.1 in February from 45.0 in the previous month.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 47.3 in February, in line with flash estimate, and down from 46.6 in January.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue mortgage approvals data for January. The number of mortgages approved in January is forecast to fall to 66,000 from 66,500 in December.In the meantime, UK S&P Global final services PMI survey results are due.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation data for February. Inflation is forecast to ease to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX