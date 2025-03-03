Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2025: Amdocs Unveils Amdocs Studios, a New Holistic Digital Services Offering for Every Stage of the Business Transformation Lifecycle

With expertise in experience and digital engineering; data and generative AI, cloud, and quality engineering, Amdocs Studios' multi-disciplinary approach accelerates innovation, speeds go-to-market, and enables scalable transformation

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of Amdocs Studios, its holistic high-end digital services offering designed to empower service providers in the telecommunications industry and beyond to deliver innovative solutions quickly, and at scale.

Tailoring and combining deep expertise across four key technology disciplines-experience and digital engineering; data and generative AI (GenAI), cloud, and quality engineering-the domain experts in Amdocs Studios ensure that each solution is customized to the customer's specific needs, leveraging Amdocs' market-leading IP, technology ecosystem, and agentic approach to enable advanced autonomous services. By seamlessly integrating technology, operations, and strategy, Amdocs Studios empowers organizations to drive efficiency, streamline workflows, and enhance service delivery. Driven by a consulting-led approach, Amdocs Studios provides end-to-end capabilities that cover every stage of the business transformation lifecycle, from initial concepts and designs to high-end production.

The Amdocs Studios unified expertise:

Experience & Digital Engineering Studio: Specializes in designing and delivering seamless, scalable customer experiences that are aligned with business outcomes through intuitive design and advanced digital engineering. The studio's customer experience experts collaborate with clients to define their vision, chart a path to implementation, and build and launch services and products that unlock their full potential and drive measurable impact. Amdocs Studios helps close this gap by designing experiences that align with both business goals and customer needs.

Data & Generative AI Studio: Equips enterprises to modernize and govern data platforms, leveraging AI and GenAI to drive smarter decision-making and automation. The studio turns fragmented data into actionable insights, transforming it into an intelligent, dynamic foundation that fuels growth through advanced AI models, extracting valuable insights and creating tangible business impact. Amdocs' recent acquisition of Profinit, a data science, engineering and intelligence company based in the Czech Republic, enhances the studio's data and GenAI services capabilities to address the rapidly growing demand for data, AI and Gen AI services in telecom and beyond. Amdocs Studios ensures AI and data strategies drive meaningful customer impact, not just technological advancement.

Cloud Studio: Provides cloud strategy consulting, migration, modernization, platform engineering, and cloud-native services, helping businesses power agility and innovation with scalable cloud strategies. By optimizing workloads, AI enablement, and performance, the studio accelerates cloud adoption and transformation. With decades of expertise in executing complex digital transformations, a comprehensive set of cloud consulting and operations practices, and strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, this studio enables customers to extract maximum value from the cloud and drive sustained growth. The cloud studio, utilizing expertise from Amdocs' 2023 acquisition of Astadia, also empowers customers' mainframe migration and modernization projects, enabling enterprises to transition legacy systems to more agile, cloud-native environments.

Quality Engineering Studio: Embeds precision and speed throughout the delivery process, ensuring flawless execution and faster time to market. Leveraging GenAI-driven, hyperscale quality technologies and methodologies, this offering integrates testing into every step of development, enabling the seamless, high-speed delivery of complex experiences while enhancing overall quality.

By combining the strengths of these studios, Amdocs Studios delivers comprehensive solutions like mainframe modernization, cloud migration, data transformation, and experience-led design. This synergistic approach ensures that businesses can seamlessly evolve their digital ecosystems, maximize efficiency, and drive innovation at scale.

"Businesses need trusted solution providers that take complexity out, and which can bridge the gap between business ambition and execution," said Chris Silberberg, Research Manager - EMEA Telco Insights at IDC. "Companies, like Amdocs, that deliver measurable business outcomes by leveraging their deep industry expertise, significant capabilities in AI, and supporting open ecosystems will be the ones whose customers see tangible business benefits from digital transformation."

Amdocs Studios was formed by leveraging several acquisitions and serves a wide range of telco customers, as well as clients in financial services, and other industries. By integrating specialized expertise across disciplines, Amdocs Studios ensures its solutions are customized to meet the unique needs of its customers across many industries.

"Amdocs Studios represents our commitment to driving transformative results at scale," said Ronen Levkovich, Group President of Amdocs Global Services. "By harnessing industry-leading expertise spanning experience design, digital engineering, GenAI, data, cloud, and quality engineering, we empower our customers to redefine their digital transformation journeys, unlocking new possibilities for the future."

Amdocs will be showcasing Amdocs Studios at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6.

