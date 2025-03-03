SHIFT, the German pioneer in sustainable and ethical handset manufacturing, has partnered with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, to integrate Thales's eSIM technology for SHIFT's next-generation smartphones.

SHIFT's smartphones are becoming eSIM-enabled with Thales's innovative solution that bridges the gap between a conventional SIM card and cutting-edge eSIM functionality: the eSIM being provided in a physical SIM format.

To further support SHIFT's sustainability efforts, this innovative form factor for eSIMs is delivered with 100% recycled material, the Thales's EcoSIM,made from recycled plastic sourced from discarded refrigerators, reducing the environmental impact and supporting a circular economy.

SHIFT's modular smartphones, known for their easy repairability and eco-conscious design, will now support eSIM functionality through Thales's physical eSIM format solution. Unlike traditional eSIMs, which are soldered into the device, the Thales solution comes in a pluggable format, offering unparalleled flexibility, enabling the secure download and storage of several connectivity plans. Users can insert the eSIM into one of the phone's SIM slots, transforming their device into an eSIM-enabled smartphone while retaining compatibility with standard SIM cards.

SHIFT partners with Thales to bring eSIM capability to sustainable smartphones (Photo: Thales)

Thanks to Thales's solution, SHIFT's customers will benefit from enhanced flexibility and convenience as they can store and switch between up to 10 connectivity plans, catering to diverse needs such as prepaid, corporate or travel connectivity plans.

With this partnership, SHIFT and Thales are paving the way for more flexible and environmentally friendly mobile connectivity, combining Thales's advanced connectivity expertise with SHIFT's commitment to producing modular, repairable, and eco-conscious smartphones, setting a new standard for mobile technology.

"At SHIFT, we believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. Through our partnership with Thales, we empower our customers to experience cutting-edge connectivity, while staying true to our modular design philosophy and commitment to eco-conscious practices. This solution offers the flexibility brought by an eSIM, reducing the need for multiple physical cards, cutting down on plastic waste, and supporting more eco-friendly devices", saidCarsten Waldeck, CEO and founder of SHIFT.

"We are proud to support SHIFT in transforming their smartphones with our programmable EcoSIM technology. This collaboration demonstrates how advanced connectivity solutions can align seamlessly with responsible goals. It positions SHIFT as a new player in the growing eSIM market, allowing them to test demand for eSIM-enabled smartphones, while maintaining their sustainable ethos", said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialising in three business domains: Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250302984377/en/

