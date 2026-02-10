Fireblocks and Thales Expand Collaboration to Deliver Bank-Grade Digital Asset Security

Collaboration enables regulated institutions to deploy digital asset services using certified, customer-owned hardware within existing compliance frameworks

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , the enterprise platform securing more than $5 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, today announced an expanded collaboration with Thales , a global leader in cybersecurity and trusted provider of Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), to deliver institutional-grade digital asset security architecture for financial institutions.

The collaboration integrates Fireblocks' digital asset platform with Thales' Luna HSMs, enabling institutions to extend their existing certified hardware infrastructure into digital asset operations without re-architecting security models or compromising regulatory compliance.

The architecture supports a wide range of institutional use cases, including custody, trading, tokenization, and onchain settlement, while integrating with existing security, governance, and audit processes. Organizations can securely manage cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, security tokens, and tokenized real-world assets across major blockchain networks - with support for multiple elliptic curves enabling broader cross-chain coverage and deeper liquidity.

Unlike solutions that rely on opaque security models, Fireblocks provides banks and financial institutions with complete policy control and final authority over transactions - meeting regulatory expectations for accountability and clear governance. The joint solution maps security controls directly to compliance requirements through customer-owned Luna HSMs, multi-party computation (MPC), and cross-domain integrations that regulators understand and can assess for operational risk.

This control is operationalized through Fireblocks KeyLink , which ensures private keys or key shares are generated, stored, and operated entirely within customer-owned Luna HSMs. All cryptographic operations are performed inside institution-controlled infrastructure - Fireblocks cannot unilaterally sign transactions or move assets. Instead, the platform provides policy enforcement, orchestration, and enterprise-grade governance across hot, warm, and cold operating models.

Todd Moore, Vice President, Data Security Products at Thales, commented, "As digital assets reshape global finance, adoption will depend on a proven foundation of trust. Thales provides that foundation with Luna HSMs, protecting and controlling the cryptographic keys that underpin ownership and transaction authority. Combined with Fireblocks, we help institutions reduce key-exposure risk, strengthen governance, and move digital value with confidence across high-value digital ecosystems at scale."

"As banks and financial institutions accelerate production deployments as well as proofs-of-concept, they need digital asset infrastructure that aligns with the same governance, audit, and risk principles that underpin traditional financial infrastructure," said Adam Levine, SVP, Head of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Fireblocks. "By expanding our partnership with Thales, we're enabling the deployment of digital asset services using customer-owned, certified hardware they already trust - without compromising on control, compliance, or operational integrity."

Designed to handle institutional transaction volumes at scale, Fireblocks delivers the operational resilience and continuous availability that regulators require from mission-critical financial systems. With over 95 banks already using the platform in live environments, Fireblocks enables institutional digital asset adoption grounded in proven performance, regulatory alignment, and verifiable trust.

To find out more about how to secure digital asset private keys in customer-owned certified Luna HSMs, join the webinar on 3rd March 2026: https://bit.ly/4an5zSu

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

SOURCE Fireblocks