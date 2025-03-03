TOKYO, Mar 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the launch of the new nutritional drink "Chocola BB Nightwell" (designated quasi-drug product), a nutritional drink to help recovery from the accumulated fatigue of the day during sleep, on Monday, March 3. The productbelongs to the Chocola BB brand, which supports people's beauty and health, and will be available at pharmacy and drugstores throughout Japan.Chocola BB Nightwell contains eight active ingredients, including vitamin B2, which supports fatmetabolism and converts it into energy, and glycine, which improves sleep quality associated with poornutrition, as well as herbal medicines (Crataegus oxyacantha and Citrus unshiu peel). With a grapefruit flavor, Chocola BB Nightwell is easy to drink, low in calories (5.1 kcal per bottle), and caffeine-free, allowing consumption before bedtime. By promoting fatigue recovery during sleep, Chocola BB Nightwell supports a refreshed start to the day.Since the launch of Chocola BB tablets in 1952, the Chocola BB brand has been offering products forover 70 years to address various skin and fatigue symptoms, in line with the needs of each era. The current Chocola BB drink lineup consists of designated quasi-drugs for fatigue care, including "ChocolaBB Light" for daily fatigue, "Chocola BB Royal 2" for severe fatigue, and "Chocola BB Hyper" for low vitality.By marketing the Chocola BB series of products, Eisai is committed to addressing the diverse needswithin fatigue care, and supporting the beauty and wellness of even more people.Please refer to the product's website for details about Chocola BB Nightwell (Japanese only) www.eisai.jp/products/chocola/chocola_bb_nightwellFOr more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/news202514.html.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.