Cykel AI PLC (LSE: CYK) today announced an advancement in its artificial intelligence (AI) digital worker as Lucy, an AI-powered recruitment agent, demonstrated advanced end-to-end automation of recruiting processes. The company targeted HR and recruitment as its first market, recognizing that the combination of high-volume repetitive tasks, massive market size, and need for efficiency in talent acquisition made it ideal for AI agent deployment. At $1.63/day, Lucy delivers 5-10x the output of traditional recruitment processes while reducing human time spent on repetitive tasks by 95%.

Ewan Collinge, CEO Founder of Cykel AI said: "For HR and recruitment businesses, Lucy offers a crucial competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging talent market. The reality is that AI adoption has shifted from optional to essential for recruitment firms seeking sustainable profitability and competitive differentiation in 2025 and beyond."

Lucy's capabilities include:

Sources high-quality candidates from 210m profiles

Sends personalized messages to prospects

Screens, ranks and shares opinion on inbound CVs

AI "brain" trained on company hiring data

Simple integration with existing HR systems

Multi-language

"In a $750 billion global recruitment industry that has seen minimal technological disruption, Lucy represents more than just an innovation she's a breakthrough in intelligent workflow automation. While others are experimenting with AI assistants, Lucy efficiently manages complex recruitment workflows that traditionally required multiple human touch points. This advanced application of AI agents, combined with enterprise-grade security and seamless integration capabilities, sets a new standard for AI in the workplace," Collinge added.

This milestone comes as the global AI industry, currently valued at $184 billion, is projected to reach $862 billion by 2030, with the specialized AI agent sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.85% to reach $47.1 billion in the same period.

This announcement reinforces Cykel's position as an industry leader in AI-powered workflow automation. The Company's expanding portfolio includes Eve (sales) and Samson (research analysis), built on TaskOS Cykel's proprietary AI agent infrastructure.

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The Company's first digital worker, Lucy, independently manages end-to-end recruitment processes from candidate sourcing to pipeline management. Cykel's digital workers operate alongside human teams, enabling businesses to transform their operations at scale.

