The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.03.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.03.2025
Aktien
1 ZAE000190252 Redefine Properties Ltd.
2 CA00218V1094 ASML Holding N.V. CDR (BMO)
3 NL0015001BF4 Refuels N.V.
4 GB00BTTQ2F04 RC Fornax PLC
5 CA37958K2083 Global Battery Metals Ltd.
6 CA82706E2033 Silicon Metals Corp.
Anleihen
1 US09261XAK81 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
2 US491798AN42 Kenia, Republik
3 US74456QCU85 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.
4 US74456QCV68 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.
5 XS3013974533 Akbank T.A.S.
6 US17327CAY93 Citigroup Inc.
7 US17327CAW38 Citigroup Inc.
8 US404280ES41 HSBC Holdings PLC
9 USP7000QAJ96 MSU Energy S.A.
10 US58013MGA62 McDonald's Corp.
11 AU3CB0313476 Toyota Finance
12 US023608AR31 Ameren Corp.
13 XS3013246692 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
14 US23636BBK44 Danske Bank A/S
15 XS2912342917 Doha Finance Ltd.
16 US404280ER67 HSBC Holdings PLC
17 US404280EQ84 HSBC Holdings PLC
18 US404280EU96 HSBC Holdings PLC
19 US404280ET24 HSBC Holdings PLC
20 IT0005637126 Mediocredito Centrale - Banca del Mezzogiorno S.p.A.
21 DE000A382897 reconcept GmbH
22 US759351AT60 Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
23 XS3017244206 The Bank of Nova Scotia
24 XS3015668919 The Sage Group PLC
25 XS3010561762 Kenia, Republik
26 XS3013011203 PPG Industries Inc.
27 US58013MFZ23 McDonald's Corp.
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard