Montag, 03.03.2025
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
03.03.25
09:31 Uhr
0,084 Euro
+0,004
+5,39 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0710,09109:59
0,0760,08409:54
Dow Jones News
03.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURE: UPDATE ON COURT PROCESS

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Petrofac Limited: FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURE: UPDATE ON COURT PROCESS 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURE: UPDATE ON COURT PROCESS 
03-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 February 2025 
 
 
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURE: UPDATE ON COURT PROCESS 
 
 
Further to its release on 24 February 2025, a court hearing for Petrofac's planned financial restructuring took place 
today. The Convening Hearing has adjourned to either 20 or 21 March 2025 and, recognising the urgent but complex nature 
of the transaction, the court outlined its intention to shortly set out an expedited timetable which enables the 
Sanction Hearing to conclude in mid-April 2025. 
 
The Company will continue to update stakeholders as appropriate and in line with its disclosure obligations, including 
provision of dates for the forthcoming General and Creditor Meetings. 
 
ENDS 
 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 377620 
EQS News ID:  2093707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093707&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
