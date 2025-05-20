Anzeige
Petrofac Limited
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Petrofac Limited: HIGH COURT SANCTIONS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Petrofac Limited: HIGH COURT SANCTIONS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: HIGH COURT SANCTIONS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN 
20-May-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 May 2025 
 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
 
HIGH COURT SANCTIONS 
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN 
 
Petrofac announces that it has received formal approval from the High Court of England and Wales to implement its 
Restructuring Plan. 
 
With the overwhelming support of shareholders and the majority of creditor classes, the hearing to sanction the 
Restructuring Plan took place from 30 April to 2 May 2025. The judgement handed down by the High Court today authorises 
the implementation of the Restructuring Plan which, when effected, will unlock USUSD355 million of new funding and 
significantly reduce the Group's indebtedness, materially strengthening its financial position. 
 
The Court of Appeal has reserved 2 to 4 June 2025 to review an existing appeal of the convening order, brought by 
certain creditors connected with the Thai Oil project. Any appeal of the sanction order is expected to be heard at the 
same time. 
 
Chair of the Board René Medori said: "This is a very positive step forward for Petrofac. Together with the support 
displayed by shareholders, lenders, investors and key clients, the High Court's sanctioning of the Restructuring Plan 
confirms it is the best path forward, and follows enormous efforts to develop and implement it over the last 18 months. 
 
"The wider Board and I are conscious of the demands this process has placed on all the Group's stakeholders. I would 
once again like to thank everyone connected with Petrofac for coming together to deliver these stronger foundations for 
the future. 
 
"Having joined Petrofac for a limited period to support engagement with stakeholders during this process, Aidan de 
Brunner will leave the Board with our gratitude on 31 May 2025." 
 
Group Chief Executive, Tareq Kawash said: "The sanctioning of the Restructuring Plan marks a significant milestone for 
our Group. Implementation of the Plan will allow our talented team, clients, suppliers, shareholders and investors, to 
move forward with renewed confidence, bolstered by a sustainable financial platform, a robust backlog of existing 
contracts, and a healthy pipeline of future opportunities." 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
David Boyd 
Investor Relations Consultant 
david.boyd@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 389538 
EQS News ID:  2141728 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141728&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
