DJ Petrofac Limited: COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN 01-Jul-2025 / 10:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY 1 JULY, 1000 UK TIME THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN The Court of Appeal has today upheld an appeal, brought by certain creditors connected with the Thai Oil project, against the Order of the High Court which sanctioned the Restructuring Plans of Petrofac Limited and Petrofac International (UAE) LLC. The appeal was upheld on narrow grounds associated with the terms of the New Money financing and the evidence provided in support of it, that had previously been accepted by the High Court. All other grounds of appeal were unsuccessful. The Company is carefully studying the detailed judgment, which was made available to it this morning, and will discuss with key stakeholders the implications of the judgment and potential routes forward. The Company will provide further updates in due course. ENDS =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 394517 EQS News ID: 2163284 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2025 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)