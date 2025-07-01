Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Lang & Schwarz
01.07.25 | 13:43
0,053 Euro
-100,00 % -0,053
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,05813:43
0,0000,00007:30
Dow Jones News
01.07.2025 12:33 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN

DJ Petrofac Limited: COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN 
01-Jul-2025 / 10:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
TUESDAY 1 JULY, 1000 UK TIME 
 
  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
 
COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS APPEAL AGAINST RESTRUCTURING PLAN 
 
The Court of Appeal has today upheld an appeal, brought by certain creditors connected with the Thai Oil project, 
against the Order of the High Court which sanctioned the Restructuring Plans of Petrofac Limited and Petrofac 
International (UAE) LLC. 
 
The appeal was upheld on narrow grounds associated with the terms of the New Money financing and the evidence provided 
in support of it, that had previously been accepted by the High Court. All other grounds of appeal were unsuccessful. 
 
The Company is carefully studying the detailed judgment, which was made available to it this morning, and will discuss 
with key stakeholders the implications of the judgment and potential routes forward. 
 
The Company will provide further updates in due course. 
 
  
 
ENDS 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 394517 
EQS News ID:  2163284 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 05:59 ET (09:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.