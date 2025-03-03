AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity stabilized in February after contracting for seven straight months, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.The Nevi Netherlands manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.0 in February from 48.4 in January.The survey showed that sustained declines in input stocks, employment and output exactly counterbalanced new order growth and longer vendor delivery times.New orders increased in February but there was some persistent demand weakness in export markets.The rate of input price inflation reached the fastest seen in over two years and factory gate charges rose markedly.Dutch manufacturers were confident that output would rise from present levels as they expect upbeat growth and an improvement in market conditions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX