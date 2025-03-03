LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L), a retailer of food, clothing, and general merchandise, On Monday announced the sale of the Argos Financial Services card portfolio to NewDay Intermediate Holdings Limited.Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.NewDay announced that it has secured financing and antitrust approvals to acquire the AFS Portfolio.NewDay will take full legal ownership and servicing responsibility when the migration is completed, which is expected in the first quarter of 2026.Friday, Sainsbury had closed 0.31% higher at 258.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX