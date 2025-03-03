BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure issued an Interim Update Statement, which relates to the period from 1 October 2024 to 28 February 2025. The Board stated that operational performance across the portfolio was in line with expectations, with Affinity Water receiving final regulatory determination which will enable the resumption of distributions in the fiscal year ending March 2026.The company said it remains on track to deliver target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year to 31 March 2025. HICL expects that dividends from Affinity Water will resume during the financial year ending 31 March 2026.Also, the Board announced a significant expansion of the buyback programme by a further 100 million pounds, commencing on Monday and running to 31 December 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX