AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation increased in February after easing in the previous two months, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.8 percent in February, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in January.The annual price growth of food, beverages, and tobacco grew at a faster pace of 7.5 percent annually in February versus 7.0 percent increase in January. Inflation-based services rose to 4.6 percent from 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, prices of energy, including motor fuels, dropped by 1.9 percent.Monthly, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent in February.The EU measure of inflation also climbed to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent in January.Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth accelerated to a 10-month high of 3.8 percent in January from 1.5 percent in December. Turnover in non-food grew by 2.9 percent and those in the food sector by 5.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX