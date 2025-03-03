CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0423 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.0375.Against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.2614, 150.25 and 0.9015 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2577, 150.60 and 0.9032, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6231, 0.5614 and 1.4431 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6207, 0.5597 and 1.4465, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 148.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.41 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX