CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSOY.PK), a French inspection, verification, testing, and certification services provider, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd and Metallurgy Pty Ltd., collectively known as IMO.Based in Perth, Australia, the two companies provide metallurgical consulting, testing, site operations, and technical services.'This acquisition strengthens SGS's position as a global leader in metallurgical services and expands its footprint in the Australian market, providing clients with access to a broader range of expertise across the entire mining value chain,' the acquirer said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX