IMCD N.V.: IMCD takes the next steps in its decarbonisation journey and commits to set SBTi near-term targets

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (3 March 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announced it has committed to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and intends to set near-term emissions reduction targets in line the SBTi criteria and recommendations.

The SBTi is a corporate climate action organisation that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. Aligning with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming, the SBTi develops standards, tools and guidance for organizations to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets to keep global warming to a minimum.

In recent years, IMCD has strengthened its carbon footprint visibility, building a solid foundation to develop near-term emissions targets aligned with SBTi guidelines.

"At IMCD, we aspire to be a force of influence, helping to grow a world of opportunity into a sustainable future", saysValerie Diele-Braun, Chief Executive Officer. "IMCD has presence and teams in more than 60 countries. We are aware of the potential impacts of climate change in the markets we serve, and we see it as our responsibility to reduce our footprint and help minimize the impacts of our industry. With our commitment to SBTi, we are taking a next step to do just that."

The commitment will be published on the SBTi websiteon 6 March 2025.

More information on our decarbonisation journey will be included in the Company's 2024 Integrated Report, which is set to be released on 5 March 2025.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD N.V. based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global distribution partner and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.?

In 2023, with over 4,700 employees, IMCD realised a revenue of EUR4,443 million. IMCD?N.V.'s?shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam?(symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

?

For further information, please visitwww.imcdgroup.com.

