IMCD N.V.: IMCD receives upgraded ESG ratings from ISS ESG and Sustainalytics

Improvements reflect continued progress on emissions, transparency and ESG risk management.





Rotterdam, The Netherlands (13 August 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has received improved ratings from two leading rating agencies: ISS ESG and Sustainalytics. These upgrades reflect the company's ongoing progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas.

The recognition follows IMCD's EcoVadis Platinum medal earlierthis year, placing the company in the top 1% of all organisations assessed worldwide for sustainability performance.

ISS ESG rating upgraded to B-

IMCD's ESG Corporate Rating from ISS ESG has been raised to B- (from C+), positioning the company above the industry average. The rating reflects strong performance in managing ESG-related risks and opportunities, transparency in public disclosures and the implementation of responsible business practices. ISS ESG scores range from A+ (excellent performance) to D (very poor).

Sustainalytics risk score lowered to 11.6

Sustainalytics has reduced IMCD's ESG Risk Rating from 12.6 to 11.6. This maintains IMCD's status in the "low risk" category. Sustainalytics cited strong management of material ESG issues and a best-practice approach to disclosure, supporting long-term accountability to investors and stakeholders. Sustainalytics scores range from 0-100: the lower the score, the better the performance.

Cecile Westerhuis, Group Director, Sustainability, said: "These upgrades are the result of clear direction and dedicated work across teams and functions. From our technical laboratories to logistics and commercial operations, every part of the business plays a role in making sustainability real. These ratings confirm that we are on the right track, and that our efforts are both credible and measurable."

Summary of IMCD's sustainability ratings:

EcoVadis - Platinum

Sustainalytics - 11.6 risk rating, low risk

ISS ESG - B-





IMCD's full list of sustainability initiatives and industry memberships is available at: www.imcdgroup.com/about-us/sustainability/sustainability-initiatives

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé

Corporate Communications Director

+31 10 290 86 14

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

+31 10 290 86 53

ir@imcdgroup.com

Attachment