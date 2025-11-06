

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS) on Thursday reported lower profit for the first nine months of 2025 despite modest growth in revenue.



Operating EBITA slipped 2% to EUR 394 million, from EUR 403 million in the same period of 2024.



Net income dropped 11% to EUR 180 million, compared with EUR 202 million a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased to EUR 3.05 from EUR 3.55, while cash earnings per share fell to EUR 4.16 from EUR 4.67.



Revenue increased by 3% year-on-year to EUR 3.676 billion.



