IMCD N.V.: Supervisory Board members nominated for reappointment

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (12 December 2025) - "IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that the Supervisory Board of IMCD nominates Mr. Janus Smalbraak for reappointment as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2026. In addition to the nomination of Janus Smalbraak, the Supervisory Board nominates Mr. Stephan Nanninga for a third term of two years and Mr. Willem Eelman for a second term of four years on the Supervisory Board of IMCD.

Janus Smalbraak was first appointed in 2016 and reappointed in 2020 and 2024. He currently serves as Chair of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Nomination & Appointment Committee. The Supervisory Board now nominates him to be appointed for a fourth - and in accordance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code - final term for a period of two years.

Stephan Nanninga was first appointed in 2018 and reappointed in 2022. He currently serves as Vice-Chair, Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nomination and Appointment Committee. The Supervisory Board now nominates him to be appointed for a third term for a period of two years.

Willem Eelman was first appointed in 2022. As financial expert, he currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee. The Supervisory Board now nominates him to be appointed for a second term for a period of four years.

The reappointments serve to keep continuity and accumulated knowledge of IMCD's business present in the Supervisory Board to support and strengthen the Company's management in the upcoming years. As part of the succession planning for the Chair position, it is the Supervisory Board's intention to expand its composition with a sixth board member in the course of 2026, for which a search is currently ongoing.

Further details will be included in the documentation for the AGM, which will be published on IMCD's website).

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 12 December 2025, 08:00 a.m. CET.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

