Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
48 Leser
IMCD N.V.: IMCD releases 2025 Annual Report

Rotterdam, the Netherlands (4 March 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today releases its 2025 Annual Report. The report offers the Company's stakeholders a comprehensive view of IMCD's performance in 2025.

The full annual report is available in the investor relations page of the Company's website.

Financial calendar:
4 March 2026 Annual report 2025
30 April 2026 First three months 2026 results
30 April 2026 Annual General Meeting
5 May 2026 Ex-dividend date
6 May 2026 Dividend record date
8 May 2026 Dividend payment date
29 July 2026 First half year 2026 results
5 November 2026 First nine months 2026 results

About IMCD
IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.
For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact
Muriel Werlé
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 14
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact
Tosca Holtland
Head of Investor Relations
+31 10 290 86 53
ir@imcdgroup.com

Assets
This press release (PDF) format and high-resolution images are available here

Attachment

  • PR IMCD publication annual report_20260304

