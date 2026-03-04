IMCD N.V.: IMCD nominates Ruud Joosten as Supervisory Board member

Rotterdam, the Netherlands (4 March 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Board nominates Ruud Joosten as member of the Supervisory Board.

Ruud Joosten is the CEO of Royal BAM Group NV since 2020 and is a non-executive board member at Altana AG since 2024. He started his career at Sigma Coatings (currently PPG) in 1988. He joined AkzoNobel in 1996 where he held several management roles and served as COO between 2017 and 2020.

As announced in December 2025, it is the Supervisory Board's intention to expand its composition with a sixth Board member, as part of its long-term succession planning. The proposal to appoint Ruud Joosten as member of the Supervisory Board will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 April 2026.

Janus Smalbraak, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "With Ruud, the Supervisory Board nominates a seasoned and highly effective business leader. His extensive experience in speciality distribution and the chemical industry, both in the Netherlands and abroad, is a valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board's composition."

- xxx-

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 4 March 2026, 08:00 a.m. CET.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé

Corporate Communications Director

+31 10 290 86 14

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

+31 10 290 86 53

ir@imcdgroup.com

Attachment