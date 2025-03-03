LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc. (SNR.L), an engineering and manufacturing company, on Monday announced that its pre-tax income and net income declined in the fourth quarter compared to last year.Shares of Senior are dropping to 4% in the open market trading.In the fourth quarter, profit before tax came in at GBP 7.8 million from GBP 22.8 million last year.Adjusted profit before tax declined to GBP 33 million from GBP 38.3 million last year.Profit after tax came in at GBP 25.9 million from GBP 31.1 million in the previous year.Earnings per share fell to 6.25 pence from 7.52 pence the prior year.However, Operating profit for the quarter increased at GBP 40.3 million compared with GBP 37.9 million in the prior year's quarter.On an adjusted basis, earnings after tax declined to GBP 29.7 million from GBP 42.5 million last year.Adjusted earnings per share declined to 7.01 pence from 10 pence the previous year.However, adjusted operating profit increased 2 percent to GBP 46.5 million from GBP 45.8 million last year.Revenue for the quarter came in at GBP 977.1 million compared with GBP 963.5 million in the prior year.The board has approved a final dividend increase of 4 percent at 1.65 pence per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 2.40 pence.Looking ahead, the Board anticipates growth in 2025, in line with its expectations.Higher aircraft production, better efficiency, and improved contract pricing are expected to drive strong Aerospace growth in 2025, with stronger performance in the second half of the year.For the full year, Aerostructures is expected to move from a loss in 2024 to an operating profit of GBP 9m to GBP 11m in 2025, with most of the earnings in the second half of the year.Flexonics' performance in 2025 is expected to be similar to 2024.In land vehicles, new program expansions are expected for the full year to maintain performance at 2024 levels, despite some weaknesses in North America and Germany.Activity in power and energy is also expected for the full year to remain steady compared to 2024.Senior is currently trading 2.85% lesser at 157 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX