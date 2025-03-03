Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.03.25
11:16 Uhr
99,88 Euro
-0,04
-0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,9299,9511:44
99,9399,9311:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025 10:34 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2024 and annual report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2024 and the annual report for 2024 on Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website https://www.statkraft.com/IR/and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Webcast
09:30 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.