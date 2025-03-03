Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A3E3N3 | ISIN: EE3100149394 | Ticker-Symbol: X8K
Stuttgart
03.03.25
11:05 Uhr
45,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025
23 Leser
AS Infortar: Subsidiaries of Aktsiaselts Infortar change business names

Finanznachrichten News

According to the stock exchange announcement made on December 19, 2024, the changes in the National Court Register have now taken effect, whereby the Polish energy companies belonging to the Elenger Grupp have adopted the business name Elenger. EWE Polska Sp. z o.o. has been renamed Elenger Polska Sp. z o.o. The subsidiaries' business names have been changed accordingly: EWE Energia Sp. z o.o. is Elenger Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. and EWE Przesyl Sp. z o.o. is Elenger Serwis Sp. z o.o.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


