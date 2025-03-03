KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of the Fujitsu Network 1FINITY P300 800G ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable transceiver, an open, high-performance and sustainable key component for optical networking solutions. The transceivers, globally available from the second half of 2025, are compatible with third-party routers, Fujitsu's Edge Networking portfolio, or in 1FINITY T-series transponder applications, offering flexible deployment options to optimize performance, cost, and power consumption according to the needs of network owners.Featuring the latest 3nm digital signal processor (DSP) semiconductor technology, in addition to pluggable support built-in to the Virtuora network control solution, the transceivers enable high-performance operation with 30% power per bit reduction and lower costs versus previous pluggable generations. Being made in Japan, the P300 800G coherent pluggable offers high-quality precision components and supply chain resiliency. Compliant with open optical networking standards OIF ZR and Open ROADM MSA, the P-series portfolio will offer a future evolution path to data rates of 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) and beyond.The 1FINITY P300 will be exhibited at the Fujitsu booth at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world's largest connectivity exhibition, held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 3rd to 6th and at OFC 2025 in San Francisco, California from April 1st to 3rd, 2025.With a majority of today's businesses relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud workloads, rising data demands are driving the need for greater speed, capacity and flexibility throughout telecommunications and data center networks. The 1FINITY P300 enables next-generation data center interconnect (DCI), metro, regional, and long-haul transport network owners to address these challenges sustainably and cost-effectively. Fujitsu's new P-series coherent pluggables are the latest addition to the 1FINITY Ultra Optical System, a hyper-reliable optical portfolio delivering extreme performance and scalability, including currently available 400G ZR/ZR+ pluggable offerings.The 1FINITY P300 is equipped with ECC (Error Checking and Correcting) to automatically correct memory errors and other issues. Additionally, it features two firmware modules for redundancy, allowing continuous operation by switching to the backup firmware in case of a failure.When combined with the Virtuora Network Control portfolio, the 1FINITY P300 host element simplifies the planning, design, and deployment of multi-domain, multi-vendor optical and packet-optical networks, including IPoDWDM. Featuring industry-leading open optical control, design, and automation, it offers an end-to-end network management solution. Future updates to the Virtuora Network Control portfolio will also include pluggable management capabilities for use with third-party routers that support open optical networking. Virtuora software streamlines operational complexity, reduces time to issue resolution, and enhances both network availability and profitability.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.