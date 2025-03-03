Rockwell Automation Recognizes Partner Excellence and Important Business Achievements at 2025 Awards

EMEA-region PartnerNetwork members honored for commitment to innovation, sustainability, and business excellence

ISTANBUL, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the winners of its annual EMEA PartnerNetwork Awards.

The ceremony, held on the 25th of February at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, recognizes system integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors across a variety of disciplines, including sustainability, innovation, business development, and customer centricity.

"The technologies and services our partners offer are essential for delivering business-critical outcomes for our customers," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president, market access, EMEA. "Our close working relationships, the high levels of mutual trust, and the tight product integration we have established over many years have resulted in multiple business successes across the entire manufacturing spectrum."

Innovation Award - FG Engineering and Maintenance Services LLC - silver-level system integrator - UAE

This award recognizes the implementation of a robotic assembly line that integrates multiple third-party technologies into an Allen-Bradley® ControlLogix® environment, resulting in enhanced productivity, more stable product quality, and seamless real-time data integration into SAP, using the FactoryTalk® Optix platform.

- FG Engineering and Maintenance Services LLC - silver-level system integrator - UAE This award recognizes the implementation of a robotic assembly line that integrates multiple third-party technologies into an Allen-Bradley® ControlLogix® environment, resulting in enhanced productivity, more stable product quality, and seamless real-time data integration into SAP, using the FactoryTalk® Optix platform. Sustainability Award - iPS Control®- silver-level system integrator - Poland

This award celebrates building a compact line that processes recycled plastics, creating end products (sheets) that are, themselves, 100% recyclable. It is anticipated that this technology will attract high levels of interest and demand in many regions and markets.

- iPS Control®- silver-level system integrator - Poland This award celebrates building a compact line that processes recycled plastics, creating end products (sheets) that are, themselves, 100% recyclable. It is anticipated that this technology will attract high levels of interest and demand in many regions and markets. Distributor Operational Excellence Award - CraigCor Distribution - South Africa

- CraigCor Distribution - South Africa Distributor Customer Centricity Award - RAControls Sp. z o.o. - Poland

- RAControls Sp. z o.o. - Poland Distributor New Business Enabler - Benotek Engineering Ltd. - Nigeria

- Benotek Engineering Ltd. - Nigeria Distributor Ecosystem Award - Routeco UK - UK

- Routeco UK - UK System Integrator Growth & Development Award - ControlSoft Automation Systems - Ireland

- ControlSoft Automation Systems - Ireland System Integrator New Business Enabler Award for Core - PROCI, S.A. - Spain

- PROCI, S.A. - Spain System Integrator New Business Enabler Award for Software - SimPlan AG - Germany

- SimPlan AG - Germany Brand Champion - ControlSoft Automation Systems - Ireland

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629390/20f902e0_bc3f_487d_bbc5_6809bb19d729.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-recognizes-partner-excellence-and-important-business-achievements-at-2025-awards-302387251.html