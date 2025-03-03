HANZA AB: HANZA completes billion SEK acquisition - broadens customer base and strengthens mechanical expertise

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB has today completed the acquisition of the Finnish billion SEK company Leden Group Oy, a leading player in advanced mechanical manufacturing. Through the acquisition, HANZA strengthens its market position and mechanical expertise in Finland and Estonia and broadens its customer base.

Strategic background

HANZA's acquisition strategy is based on identifying financially stable companies with a strong corporate culture and complementary expertise. The acquisition is part of the "HANZA 2025" strategy, which aims to expand the business in existing geographies and technologies in Europe.

Leden Group has approximately 600 employees and five production facilities - four in Finland and one in Estonia. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 1.1 billion and long-term customer relationships in areas such as energy storage, energy distribution and industrial automation. The acquisition means that HANZA strengthens its offering in sheet metal mechanics, machining and complex assembly.

"Leden Group fits perfectly into our strategy and significantly strengthens our offering. In the customer dialogues we had prior to closing, we have received remarkably positive feedback from both existing and new customers about the deal, and we look forward to further developing the collaboration," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

"We look forward to becoming part of the HANZA family. Together we can create even more cost-effective solutions for our customers and drive more growth - for them and thus for us," says Jukka Haapalainen, CEO of Leden Group.

The deal in brief

Purchase price: EUR 21 million in cash + 2.3 million newly issued shares in HANZA

Earn-out: Up to EUR 15 million based on Leden's performance in 2025, and up to 300,000 shares depending on HANZA's share price development in 2025.

Financing: Credit facilities and existing cash

Lock-up: The newly issued shares are subject to customary lock-up clauses

