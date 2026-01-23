Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
HANZA AB: HANZA named best supplier by 3M

HANZA has been named Supplier of the Year by 3M, an award given in competition with over 6,000 suppliers. The award was received at 3M's headquarters in Minneapolis, USA.

HANZA received the global award for consistently high performance in quality, service, innovation, and continuous improvement.

"This award is a recognition of the efforts of our employees who work closely with 3M every day in our factories and take responsibility for delivering high quality," says Veronica Svensson, Head of Sales at HANZA. "The award also reflects a strong and successful collaboration between both parties."

"We are very proud of this award, which we received in competition with all of 3M's suppliers. This is not an end point but a milestone. It gives us even more energy to deepen and broaden our collaboration going forward," says Erik Stenfors, CEO and founder of HANZA.

In its statement, 3M highlights HANZA's high level of service, strong quality results, and ability to continuously develop both processes and capacity.

"HANZA is constantly looking ahead, challenging itself to innovate and investing in solutions that strengthen the entire shared value chain. This partnership enables us to deliver reliably and competitively to our customers," says Cameron Davis, Senior Director of Third Party Manufacturing at 3M.

About 3M
3M is a global science-based company with approximately 100,000 employees and over 50,000 products in industries such as manufacturing, safety, healthcare, and consumer markets. Its headquarters are located in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About HANZA
HANZA is a global knowledge and manufacturing company that modernizes and streamlines supply chains. Through advisory services and regionally organized factories, HANZA creates stable deliveries, high profitability and sustainable manufacturing for its customers.

HANZA was founded in 2008 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

Contacts
+46 76 888 19 88
+46 70 950 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Image Attachments
HANZA Supplier of the Year by 3M

