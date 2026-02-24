HANZA AB: HANZA Year-end report 2025

HANZA AB presents its year-end report for 2025, in which the company describes a 2025 that ended with strong organic growth and significant margin improvement. The year was the company's strongest to date, and the long-term goals set out in the HANZA 2025 strategy were achieved. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share (0.80).

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 40% to SEK 1,779 million (1,270).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 10%.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 10%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 159 million (90), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 9.0 % (7.1). Operating profit amounted to SEK 132 million (74), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.4% (5.8). For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 9.9% (7.1).

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.07 (1.08).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.65 (0.71).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.65 (0.71). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 225 million (289).

Full year 2025

Net sales increased by 24% to SEK 6,025 million (4,851).

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 3%.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 3%. Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 459 million (301), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 7.6% (6.2). Operating profit amounted to SEK 448 million (273), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.4% (5.6).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 8.3% (6.2).

For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin amounted to 8.3% (6.2). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 5.54 (3.11).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 5.38 (2.54).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 5.38 (2.54). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 517 million (569).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report

"For the full year, we achieved pro-forma sales of SEK 6.5 billion with an operating margin of 8.3 percent. The outcome is in line with the three-year target previously communicated. Achieving the targets despite clear economic headwinds demonstrates the strength of our business and our financial discipline. "

"The organic growth in the fourth quarter amounted to 10 percent, despite continued weak economic conditions in parts of Europe. At the same time, profitability strengthened; the operating margin was 9.0 percent in the quarter and 9.9 percent for comparable units. The core business has thus improved its margin for seven consecutive quarters. This confirms the strength of HANZA's business model with regional manufacturing clusters and a complete offering."

"2025 was also marked by strategically important acquisitions, including Milectria, and the agreement to acquire BMK, with access in January 2026. At the same time, our defense initiative LYNX has developed positively. The combination of mechanics, electronics, and cabling is well suited to the LYNX target group and creates good conditions for the future."

"The next step in the Group's development, HANZA 2028, will be presented together with updated long-term financial targets at our Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2026."

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About Us

HANZA is a global knowledge and manufacturing company that modernizes and streamlines the manufacturing industry. Through supply chain advisory services and with our own factories grouped into regional manufacturing clusters, HANZA creates more stable deliveries, increased profitability and an environmentally friendly manufacturing process for our customers.

HANZA was founded in 2008, and with completed acquisitions, the group now has approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 10 billion.

HANZA's clients include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens, and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

