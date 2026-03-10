HANZA AB: HANZA presents HANZA 2028 and raises financial targets

HANZA AB (publ) today presents its HANZA 2028 strategy at the company's Capital Markets Day. In connection with this, the company is raising its financial targets for 2028 to at least SEK 14 billion in sales and at least 9 percent in operating margin.

Since the company was founded, HANZA's overall strategy has been to create customer value by developing regional manufacturing clusters and specific customer factories called Gateways. The strategy has been implemented in defined strategic steps, with clear operational and financial targets.



In the now completed strategy phase, HANZA 2025, the company has established five balanced manufacturing clusters in Europe and three Gateways outside Europe. HANZA has thus created a stable industrial platform for future development. In the new strategic step, HANZA 2028, the company is focusing on further developing the Group's manufacturing technologies to further increase customer value.



New financial targets for 2028

As a consequence of the operational plan for HANZA 2028, the company is now presenting the following financial targets:

Net sales: at least SEK 14 billion (previously 6.5 billion)

Operating margin (EBITA): at least 9% (previously 8%)

Equity ratio: at least 30% (unchanged)

Net debt/EBITDA: maximum 2.5 times (unchanged)

The targets for net sales and operating margin refer to the 2028 financial year and include acquisitions completed up to December 31, 2028, pro forma for the full year. The targets for equity ratio and debt apply as of December 31, 2028. The financial targets are set in SEK. As a large part of HANZA's sales are in EUR, the financial targets are based on the EUR/SEK exchange rate applicable when the targets were set.



The Group's dividend policy remains unchanged: 30% of profit after tax for the year, taking into account the company's financial position.



New segment reporting

To meet the Group's rapid expansion, HANZA is revising its Group organization in 2026 and, for that reason, also its financial segments. The current division of the segments "Main Markets" and "Other Markets" will be replaced by three geographical regions, corresponding to the new organization:

Region North

Region East

Region Center

The Group's R&D offering will be integrated into the regions. The current third segment, Business Development and Services, will therefore in future comprise business development and costs that are not allocated to the manufacturing segments. These consist mainly of Group-wide functions and Group-wide adjustments.



The new Group organization will be introduced in 2026 and the new financial segment reporting will be applied from January 1, 2027.



Customer segment reporting

HANZA is also introducing customer segmentation, where customers are classified based on the products manufactured and the industries in which they are normally used. The new segmentation provides a good description of the Group's customer base and its development.



The following five customer segments will be introduced from the 2026 financial year. Their approximate size and total share for HANZA and BMK in 2025 are shown in parentheses.

Electrification & Energy Systems (SEK 2.4 billion / 25%)

Defense & Security (SEK 0.8 billion / 8%)

Heavy Equipment (SEK 1.4 billion / 14%)

Industrial & Professional Products (SEK 3.1 billion / 32%)

Industrial Machinery & Systems (SEK 2.1 billion / 21%)

Capital Markets Day

At today's Capital Markets Day, the company will present the results of the HANZA 2025 strategy, the new HANZA 2028 strategy, the revised financial targets, and the updated segment reporting. The company will also give an in-depth presentation of the BMK acquisition, the LYNX defense initiative, and the Group's integration processes.



The presentations will be given by the Group's management team and representatives of BMK and will be published on the company's website in connection with the event.



CEO comment

"Under the HANZA 2025 strategy, we have demonstrated how effectively our business model can be scaled up. With HANZA 2028, we are taking the next step by further developing our manufacturing technologies based on customer needs. This creates the conditions for continued growth and improved profitability, which is reflected in our new financial targets."

