Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - First Lithium Minerals Corp. (CSE: FLM) (OTC Pink: FLMCF) (FSE: X28) ("First Lithium Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of the gold anomaly at its 100% owned Lidstone Prospect (the "Lidstone" or the "Prospect") in northwestern Ontario.

First Lithium Minerals conducted its first reconnaissance field exploration at Lidstone in October 2024 by visiting the property and collecting rock samples. In total, 54 rock samples were collected from outcrops of interest for gold, lithium, copper and nickel.

The Lidstone property occurs proximal to the boundary of the metasedimentary dominated English River Basin with the greenstone and plutonic complexes of the Uchi Domain. Lithologies within the Lidstone properties consist of metasedimentary units including metagreywacke, metasiltstone and meta-argillite with minor iron formations, migmatized supracrustal rocks, mafic to intermediate greenstone belt of basaltic/andesitic flows, tuffs and breccias.

The outcrop sampling data from collected LCT pegmatites did not result in new Li pegmatite targets as the assay data returned a lack of anomalous Li, Cs, Ta, Nb assay results. The Company will conduct a further geological analysis and revise its LCT pegmatites exploration program.

The results of the first field exploration on the prospect showed, however, potential for gold mineralization. A sample from a white / translucent, barren quartz vein returned 0.272 g/t Au (Figure 1). The sample and surrounding geology will be further investigated for potential economic gold mineralization on the Lidstone property in the 2025 field season.

Figure 1. Field photograph of sample F730305 taken from a quartz vein that returned 0.272 g/t Au

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/243034_cb2736e4b4aacabe_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Grab sample locations from the 2024 Lidstone exploration program overlain on geological interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3968/243034_cb2736e4b4aacabe_003full.jpg

Rob Saltsman, CEO and Director of First Lithium Minerals, commented: "Our field exploration results at Lidstone are highly encouraging and deliver a new thesis that gold mineralization might be present in the area of the prospect. This is not entirely surprising since northwestern Ontario is an established gold mining district. We are currently conducting detailed geologic research and analysis of the results in the prospect area and eager to commence more extensive exploration for gold and lithium in the upcoming exploration season."

The exploration work was conducted by Bayside Geoscience of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company is planning to follow up on the exploration for gold and LCT pegmatites at its Lidstone Prospect in Q2/Q3 2025.

QA/QC

Grab samples were collected by field personnel utilizing rock hammers and chisels. Each sample was accompanied by a detailed description of lithology, alteration and mineralization and geolocated utilizing a handheld Garmin GPSMap 64sx GPS. 1-2kg rock samples were placed into poly bags along with a unique sample tag and sealed with a zip tie in the field.

Field personnel personally transported all samples from the 2024 program to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay. Assay preparation consisted drying <5kg, crushing the sample to a powder where 75% passed through a 2 mm sieve. The sample is then mechanically split into 250g and further pulverized where 85% passing through a 75µm sieve. 5 samples were then analyzed by Fire Assay in Thunder Bay, following completion all 54 prepared samples were then shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary (3801 21st Street NE, Calgary, AB) for further analysis. Samples were analyzed by either one or two of four methods, 1. Fire Assay - AAS finish (202-051) (Quartz vein samples F730305, F730316), 2. Fire Assay - ICP-OES finish (202-055) (Gabbro samples F730328, F730329, F730330), 3. 4 Acid Digest - ICP-OES finish (201-070) (Quartz vein and Gabbro samples F730305, F730316, F730328, F730329, F730330), 4. Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish (201-378) (Granite and Pegmatite samples F730301-F730304, F730306-F730315, F730317-F730327, F730331- F730354). AGAT inserted certified reference material, pulp duplicates and prep duplicates into the sample stream as part of their QAQC program.

Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization or characteristics of the bedrock geology from which they were sampled.

About First Lithium Minerals

First Lithium Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The Company is exploring for lithium and alkali metals at its 100% owned OCA Project comprised of approximately 5,875ha of mineral exploration concessions located in the salars of Ollague and Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Two property-wide geophysical surveys identified priority exploration drill targets for potential brine mineralization. The Company is currently planning its inaugural drilling program at the Salar de Ascotan pending obtaining required drilling permits and licences. First Lithium Minerals is also exploring for gold and critical metals at its 100% owned Lidstone project comprised of 17,300ha of mining claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website: www.firstlithium.ca

Qualified Person

Steven Flank, P.Geo, M.Sc is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of the same. Mr. Flank is a Professional Geoscientist in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) and is the President and Principal Geologist of Bayside Geoscience.

For further information please contact:

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, its results and interpretation, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, drill target definition, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, general business, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243034

SOURCE: First Lithium Minerals Corp.